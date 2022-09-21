Why Would a Man Not Want Intimacy?

Dating apps have made it easier for men to have more casual sex, yet men have taken a plunge in the sex department. Men are choosing Netflix and games over romantic relationships.

It’s most striking in men that they’re taking a moment to value relationships and the significance of intimacy more seriously.

We see the rates of casual sex are down, only 11 percent of singles want to date casually. Singles are growing up, they’re looking for long-term stability in a partnership. They’re taking their time to find the right person and men are leading the way.

One study reveals that men earning below average, either work part-time or have no job at all- are the most likely group to be sexually inactive. With that said, it’s more difficult to date and be involved in a romantic relationship when you are financially dependent on your parents.

But what about the high-earning bachelors and the married folks? Why are they having less sex?

People on high-income payroll are assumed to have more resources to invest in their partners and would be considered more desirable by women. And married men don’t need money to get their wives to have sex with them. Yet these groups are sexually inactive. Why?

Psychological reasons behind the rising sexless generation

Along with the rise of dating apps has come a sharp decline in marriage rates. Some men may argue that women are becoming more selective in choosing their partners or that they are becoming more promiscuous and not sticking with one man.

Although there is some truth in these arguments, however, what these men must realize is that women have more opportunities to not be forced into a relationship with a man they don’t want to be in a relationship with.

Less than 100 years ago, marriage was a necessity for women. They had less flexibility with the jobs they could do, and the number of things they could do if they were married leaves women with no choice but to be dependent on men.

Women couldn’t check into a hotel room unless they were with a man. They couldn’t own properties unless they were married. The jobs they did were usually approved by their husband. This puts a lot of pressure on women to choose marriage as a safe haven.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Men, on the other hand, use the statistics that 50% of marriages end up in divorce as an excuse to not even bother trying to find a partner. But divorce rates have been dropping steadily, probably due to the fact that women are no longer thinking they need to be married to have the things they want like jobs, children and property.

The more freedom women have the lesser the pressure to be with a man. Women can now make just as much money as men and have the freedom to choose when they want to settle down.

The problem is since women aren’t pressured to be with just any man, the men who lack desirability are exposed because they can’t just force women to marry them.

Another study proves that men assume women want a specific body type as mates. Incels consider themselves unattractive. They believe women want to date men that are six feet or over. However, researchers have disputed this claim.

In fact, one study shows that 40% of women want to date a man that is taller than them. The average height for a woman is 5.4ft and the average height for a man is 5.8ft.

This means that as long as the man is 5.5ft and above, he still has a chance of getting a woman. You absolutely fall into the 51% dating pool and can have a woman if you are desirable.

Removing the stigma around sex and different forms of sex leads to a healthier attitude. Not having enough sex can affect your mental and physical health.

Changes in sexual norms, stress and pressures of modern life, and various online entertainments such as games and porn compete with sexual activity and they contribute to reasons why men are less sexually active.

However, an active sexual life is linked to longevity, as well as reproduction, sexual pleasure, and emotional bonding.

People have sex to feel closer to other people, to express love, to feel less alone, to relieve stress, to have fun, and for many other equally valid reasons.

Although some people regard sex as a special bond in a relationship, everyone has to decide for themselves what sex means to them, and how much effort they’ll put in to maintain the relationship.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***