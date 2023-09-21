Why You Should Be ‘Upskilling’ Like Never Before

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the need for upskilling has become more critical than ever before. Why? Because the job market is constantly shifting, technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and the skills that were in high demand yesterday may not be as relevant tomorrow. True story — and as a result, individuals and organizations must prioritize upskilling to stay competitive, relevant and adaptable.
The Changing Face of Work
The nature of work has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Just 10 pages of Gonzo Capitalism by Chris Guillibeau will tell you that. Traditional career paths are no longer the norm, strange is sexy and roles that were once considered stable are now vulnerable to advanced automation, Ai and outsourcing. If the saying is true and the only constant is change, it’s time we get with the times.
The truth is, many of us have experienced change firsthand. Perhaps you remember the anxiety that crept in when you saw your industry’s landscape shifting before your eyes. As a writer, I saw this as soon as I got my hands on Chatgpt. Daily use of Ai is no longer just a theoretical concept; it’s a reality that’s hitting home, impacting jobs across the world. Need a PR — Ai can do that. Need a book cover — Ai can do that. Need campaign messaging — Ai can do that too. Heck, we could soon seen a Presidential candidate’s campaign fully powered by Ai.
The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs” report predicts that by 2025, automation and artificial intelligence will have eliminated approximately 85 million jobs but will also have created 97 million new ones. However, these new jobs will require a different set of skills, many of which are currently underrepresented in the workforce. To remain employable with these shifts, individuals must continuously update their skills. Period.
Staying Competitive and Weird In a Global Economy
Globalization has made the world a more interconnected place — we know this. Companies can now easily collaborate and compete on a global scale. While this offers many opportunities, like being able to sell books in India while I sit on the beach, it also means that we face competition from a global talent pool. Good is no longer enough. One needs to also be weird, relevant, authentic and loud. You have to stand out.
Remember when you first realized that your competition wasn’t just the colleague sitting across from you but also the talented individual halfway around the world? It was a wake-up call, a reminder that the world had become your playground and your battlefield, all at once. Now there is a third player in the space, and it’s called Ai. Instead of throwing in the towel and heading for the hills, why not embrace the foe, learn from it and utilize it to your competitive advantage. That is upskilling.
Lifelong Learning Is the New Normal
The concept of lifelong learning has gained traction in recent years. It emphasizes the idea that learning should not be limited to formal education but should be a continuous process throughout one’s career and life. This is particularly relevant in a world where the half-life of skills is constantly decreasing.
Think back to when you first embraced the idea that learning doesn’t stop with a diploma or a degree. It was a shift in mindset, a recognition that the journey of learning is ongoing and ever-evolving. Even in my own life, I’ve read 10x more books outside of work than I did in six years of University.
In the past, a degree or a specific set of qualifications might have been sufficient to secure a stable job for a 25 year career. However, that is no longer the case for millions of people. To remain relevant and employable, individuals must be willing to embrace a mindset of continuous learning and the skill. of adaptability.
The 5 Benefits of Upskilling
Here are five benefits to upskilling:
1. Career Advancement
One of the most immediate benefits of upskilling is the potential for career advancement. When you acquire new skills and knowledge, you become a more valuable asset to your current employer or a more attractive candidate to prospective employers. This can lead to promotions, salary increases, and new job opportunities.
Think about that moment when you realized that your newfound skills weren’t just impressive on paper but were opening doors you never thought possible. It was a testament to the power of personal growth.
Talking is still a skill. Fostering connection is an even better one. Master these two and the world is yours.
2. Job Security
In a rapidly changing job market, job security can be a significant concern. But by upskilling, you reduce the risk of becoming obsolete or redundant. You become better equipped to handle changes in your industry and are more likely to retain your job or find a new one if necessary. You can make lateral moves within larger companies. You can do contract work on the side. The choices become yours when you develop relevant skills employers need.
3. Increased Earning Potential
Skills that are in high demand often command higher salaries. By upskilling in areas that are currently sought after, you can increase your earning potential and financial stability. Developing skills such as how to prompt Ai systems are going to pay you dividends in the years to come.
4. Adaptability
Upskilling also enhances your adaptability. When you continually learn and acquire new skills, you become more flexible in the face of change. You can pivot to new roles or industries more easily, which is crucial in today’s unpredictable job market. Adaptability also leads to cognitive flexibility, which can allow you to move faster while others are stuck in the brain fog of change and ensure of how to move forward in new ways.
5. Personal Growth
Beyond the obvious professional benefits, upskilling can lead to deepened personal growth and fulfillment. Learning new things can be intellectually stimulating and emotionally rewarding. It can boost your confidence and sense of accomplishment. This is something I talk a lot about when I am interviewed. I call it AVD — or add value daily. When you do this through the application of both new and old skills, good things tend to happen.
6. Future-Proofing Your Career
By staying ahead of industry trends and technological advancements, you can future-proof your career. You are less likely to be caught off guard by disruptive changes and more likely to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. For example, recently I was on a call discussing Ai and how we can use it to our advantage. While many on the call had not yet used Ai, I had already been talking about it and using it across multiple portfolios. I’d rather be early than late to the party — are you with me?
How to Upskill Effectively
To reap the benefits of upskilling, it’s essential to approach it strategically. Here’s how:
1. Identify Your Goals
Begin by identifying your career goals and the skills you need to achieve them. Consider the specific skills that are in demand in your industry or the industry you aspire to enter. Think outside the box too. What’s possible and what probable? What’s coming out of silicon valley? Where is the world going? Answering these questions can help you get the clarity you need in deciding what to focus on.
2. Assess Your Current Skills
Take stock of your current skills and knowledge. Identify gaps that need to be filled to reach your goals. Once you’ve done this, think about how you can fill those gaps and what resources and tools you need to do so.
3. Choose the Right Learning Opportunities
There are various ways to upskill, including formal education, online courses, workshops, YouTube, podcasts and of course on-the-job training. Choose the learning opportunities that align with your goals and suit your learning style.
4. Stay Consistent
Consistency is key to successful upskilling. Dedicate time regularly to acquiring new skills. Set milestones and measure your progress. Learn as you go. Listen to a Podcast on the commute to work. Read 10 pages of a book each night before bed. Follow and engage with thought leaders online. Bookmark that YouTube video to watch on the weekend. Use the fringe hours of your days to consistently learn and upskill.
5. Seek Feedback
Seek feedback from mentors, colleagues, or industry experts to ensure you are on the right track. Use social media polls when you can. Ask friends questions. Stay curious. Record your feedback and learnings in your journal for future reference.
Conclusion
In a world where the only constant is change, upskilling is imperative for your personal and professional growth. The benefits are clear: career advancement, job security, increased earning potential, adaptability, personal growth, and future-proofing your career. The sooner you recognize the importance of upskilling, and take action, the better equipped you will be to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving job market.
So, why should you be upskilling like never before? Because in a world where knowledge is power, continuous learning is the key to unlocking your full potential and securing your future success. Embrace the journey.
Previously Published on Medium
