Why You Should Be ‘Upskilling’ Like Never Before

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the need for upskilling has become more critical than ever before. Why? Because the job market is constantly shifting, technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and the skills that were in high demand yesterday may not be as relevant tomorrow. True story — and as a result, individuals and organizations must prioritize upskilling to stay competitive, relevant and adaptable.

The Changing Face of Work

The nature of work has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Just 10 pages of Gonzo Capitalism by Chris Guillibeau will tell you that. Traditional career paths are no longer the norm, strange is sexy and roles that were once considered stable are now vulnerable to advanced automation, Ai and outsourcing. If the saying is true and the only constant is change, it’s time we get with the times.

The truth is, many of us have experienced change firsthand. Perhaps you remember the anxiety that crept in when you saw your industry’s landscape shifting before your eyes. As a writer, I saw this as soon as I got my hands on Chatgpt. Daily use of Ai is no longer just a theoretical concept; it’s a reality that’s hitting home, impacting jobs across the world. Need a PR — Ai can do that. Need a book cover — Ai can do that. Need campaign messaging — Ai can do that too. Heck, we could soon seen a Presidential candidate’s campaign fully powered by Ai.

The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs” report predicts that by 2025, automation and artificial intelligence will have eliminated approximately 85 million jobs but will also have created 97 million new ones. However, these new jobs will require a different set of skills, many of which are currently underrepresented in the workforce. To remain employable with these shifts, individuals must continuously update their skills. Period.

Staying Competitive and Weird In a Global Economy

Globalization has made the world a more interconnected place — we know this. Companies can now easily collaborate and compete on a global scale. While this offers many opportunities, like being able to sell books in India while I sit on the beach, it also means that we face competition from a global talent pool. Good is no longer enough. One needs to also be weird, relevant, authentic and loud. You have to stand out.

Remember when you first realized that your competition wasn’t just the colleague sitting across from you but also the talented individual halfway around the world? It was a wake-up call, a reminder that the world had become your playground and your battlefield, all at once. Now there is a third player in the space, and it’s called Ai. Instead of throwing in the towel and heading for the hills, why not embrace the foe, learn from it and utilize it to your competitive advantage. That is upskilling.

Lifelong Learning Is the New Normal

The concept of lifelong learning has gained traction in recent years. It emphasizes the idea that learning should not be limited to formal education but should be a continuous process throughout one’s career and life. This is particularly relevant in a world where the half-life of skills is constantly decreasing.

Think back to when you first embraced the idea that learning doesn’t stop with a diploma or a degree. It was a shift in mindset, a recognition that the journey of learning is ongoing and ever-evolving. Even in my own life, I’ve read 10x more books outside of work than I did in six years of University.

In the past, a degree or a specific set of qualifications might have been sufficient to secure a stable job for a 25 year career. However, that is no longer the case for millions of people. To remain relevant and employable, individuals must be willing to embrace a mindset of continuous learning and the skill. of adaptability.