Why You Should Take a Break From Sex – Rob Kowalski

Right now, as the world seems to be coming apart at its seams, it’s a powerful time to take stock of your choices.

When you consider your actions while also taking a deeper look at what drives you and what’s most important to you, you may make some different decisions!

For example, sex is a powerful energy!

Napoleon Hill, author of Think and Grow Rich, said: “The mere possession of sex energy itself is not sufficient to produce genius. The energy must be transmuted from desire for merely physical contact, into some other form of desire and action before it will lift one to the status of a genius.”

I’m not saying we all need to be geniuses, but what if seeking to have, and having sex, has blocked your capacity to further your purpose, create a positive impact, or find a relationship that will last?

My guest on today’s Man Alive podcast, Rob Kowalski is the author of Why Waiting Works: How Fast Sex Prevents Us From Finding True Love and Long-Term Happiness. He has found that sex can “muddy the mind and heart!”

I thought it would be beneficial for you to hear what Rob has to say since he has some interesting points about what could make or break you having the lasting connection and love you want.

We discussed:

How focusing on and having sex can keep you from having impactful work and important relationship discussions

The Sex Trap — how you can get stuck in it and how to get out of it

The path to transmuting sexual energy into purposeful and creative energy

into purposeful and creative energy The benefits of abstinence for your life and relationships

for your life and relationships Rob’s “complete 180” from having lots of sexual partners to seeing the trap he was caught in

If you’ve already chosen a long-term partner you can listen to this episode and consider whether taking a break from sex could allow other aspects of your connection to deepen and true up.

