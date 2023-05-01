Why Your Sincerity Might Not Be Enough: Understanding Women Who Can’t Be Touched

Emotions should not be a monologue. If the other person is not reciprocating, there’s no need to sing love songs alone. Don’t wait for a tree that will never blossom or a person who doesn’t love you. Sometimes, persistence doesn’t guarantee results.

There are three types of women with these traits that you cannot move, so stop wasting your sincerity!

1. Women who look down on you

it was said that a man’s sympathy for a woman may be closer to love, but a woman will never fall in love with a man she thinks is pitiful. Women’s love for men always has an element of admiration.

I have a friend who was always looked down on by his wife when they were dating. He firmly believed that time would change everything. But after marriage, his wife complained that he didn’t earn enough and constantly belittled him. She would say, “Look at how pathetic you are. Look at XX, who started working at the same time as you and is already a manager. Look at XX, who started two years after you and earns twice as much as you. I don’t know why I married such a loser.”

My friend would hear this kind of criticism and degradation from his wife almost every day. His wife didn’t even want to look him in the eye.

Later, he decided to strike out on his own. But when he told his wife his plan, she started to question him, saying, “You? Forget it! You’re such a loser. I never expected you to amount to anything. Don’t bother me with this.” So, my friend’s decision was easily dismissed by his wife. She extinguished all hope before he could even try.

Eventually, my friend became a drunkard, living a meaningless life, waiting for it to end. It wasn’t until after his divorce that he slowly regained his confidence. He said, “I almost ruined my life because of my ex-wife.”

If you can’t love a woman who sees you as a hero, then you definitely can’t love a woman who sees you as a bear. In the future, there will be unimaginable collapse and pain!

2. Women who take your kindness for granted

In this world, no one is obligated to be unconditionally kind to you. Therefore, everyone’s efforts toward you are not mandatory. Even if a man likes you, he hopes that you will like him one day, so don’t take other people’s kindness for granted. No one owes you anything, and no one should always be good to you.

But there are women who think that if you like them, you should be willing to do anything for them. If you don’t fulfill their expectations, they will think you’ve changed and that you no longer love them. In reality, these women do not love you, they just accept your kindness.

3. Women who are never satisfied

If a person knows how to be content, they can truly be happy. If a woman is never satisfied in a relationship, no matter how good you are to her, she will never be happy. A woman who truly loves you will be easily satisfied.

In conclusion, a selfish person will not only make you love awkwardly but will also ruin you.

