Will I Ever Stop Thinking About the Narcissist?

The other day, I saw a post in a FB group about covert narcissism where the person asked “It’s been three months and I am constantly ruminating over what happened. Will I ever stop thinking about him?” And I remembered what that felt like — as well as how the story unfolded for me personally with time and healing work. (Note — I put in my own rough time stamps, but I don’t mean these to be right or wrong or what anyone else should or does experience, just how it was for me.)

Chapter One (Early Days)

I think about X constantly, but not in a new love starry-eyed way. Instead, I obsess over how on earth I could have gotten myself into this. How could I have not seen him for who he was, ignoring his maltreatment and moods? How could I have become so much less of who I am? It feels like I’ve ended up in a Lifetime movie and I don’t know how to get out.

Chapter Two (Roughly the First Year Out)

I think about X often, like a sore tooth I just can’t leave alone. I find my attention wandering to memories of his outrageous behavior and beliefs. My body reacts to anything reminding me of him, and it feels like if I don’t tell you the story you won’t know who I am.

Chapter Three (Year Two-ish Post Leaving)

I think about X from time to time. Many things bring him to mind, but there is more and more room for the rest of my life now, and I can go whole days without memories intruding. It feels like I am disentangling and am no longer buried beneath the experience.

Chapter Four (Year Three Out)

I rarely think about X. It’s been a few of years since I left, with a lot of healing work in that time. He no longer intrudes into my thoughts unbidden, and my body is usually calm when I do remember this part of my past. I can call memories to mind in order to unpack them without feeling distress. It feels like I am in the ongoing process of integrating the experience.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Chapter Five (Year Four and On)

I think about X when I need to write about narcissistic behavior. I search my memory banks for examples of love bombing, gaslighting, bread-crumbing, devaluing, neglect, grandiosity and more. I am fascinated by how distinctly he follows the classic patterns of the disorder. In the process, it feels like I am able to make more and more sense of what happened to me and why.

And through it all, I realize again and again, that things can be integrated, understood, and even transcended, and I am grateful.

—

This post was previously published on BUTNOWIKNOWYOURNAME.WORDPRESS.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock