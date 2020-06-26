Willy Wonka Does Shakespeare

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), starring Gene Wilder, is full of literary allusions. How many can you count?

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:01

thing of beauty is a joy first Willy

00:07

Wonka and the Chocolate Factory sweetens

00:10

Roald Dahl’s classic book with sprinkles

00:13

of famous literary quotes delivered with

00:18

a playful twist by Gene Wilder invention

00:22

my dear friends is 93 percent

00:24

perspiration six percent electricity

00:27

four percent evaporation and two percent

00:30

butterscotch Ripple you should open your

00:36

mouth a little wider when you speak a

00:38

small step for man but a giant step for

00:41

us bubble a bubble Cola double Cola

00:44

double bubble burp Oh you should never

00:46

never doubt what nobody is sure where is

00:51

fancy bread

01:00

I’m 44 100% pure candy is dandy but

01:06

liquor is quicker all I ask is a tall

01:09

ship and a star to sailor by in

01:12

springtime the only pretty rings I’m

01:15

birthday hey ding ding ding sweetflowers

01:27

we are the music makers and we are the

01:31

dreamers of dreams some shines a good

01:35

team the suspense is terrible he used to

01:40

be I hope it alive the literary

01:42

allusions underscore Wonka’s enigmatic

01:45

character an impish trickster with the

01:48

hidden agenda masking the deep poetic

01:51

soul of a dreamer

01:55

these quotes stolen from great fiction

01:58

fuel the fantasy that the Candyman is

02:01

pure imagination hug you adieu

02:04

parting is such sweet sorrow

02:14

you

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video