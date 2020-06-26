Willy Wonka Does Shakespeare

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), starring Gene Wilder, is full of literary allusions. How many can you count?
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:01
thing of beauty is a joy first Willy
00:07
Wonka and the Chocolate Factory sweetens
00:10
Roald Dahl’s classic book with sprinkles
00:13
of famous literary quotes delivered with
00:18
a playful twist by Gene Wilder invention
00:22
my dear friends is 93 percent
00:24
perspiration six percent electricity
00:27
four percent evaporation and two percent
00:30
butterscotch Ripple you should open your
00:36
mouth a little wider when you speak a
00:38
small step for man but a giant step for
00:41
us bubble a bubble Cola double Cola
00:44
double bubble burp Oh you should never
00:46
never doubt what nobody is sure where is
00:51
fancy bread
01:00
I’m 44 100% pure candy is dandy but
01:06
liquor is quicker all I ask is a tall
01:09
ship and a star to sailor by in
01:12
springtime the only pretty rings I’m
01:15
birthday hey ding ding ding sweetflowers
01:27
we are the music makers and we are the
01:31
dreamers of dreams some shines a good
01:35
team the suspense is terrible he used to
01:40
be I hope it alive the literary
01:42
allusions underscore Wonka’s enigmatic
01:45
character an impish trickster with the
01:48
hidden agenda masking the deep poetic
01:51
soul of a dreamer
01:55
these quotes stolen from great fiction
01:58
fuel the fantasy that the Candyman is
02:01
pure imagination hug you adieu
02:04
parting is such sweet sorrow
02:14
you
