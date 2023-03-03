Women’s Wishlist: 3 Things She Wants You to Do (But Won’t Admit)

In today’s world, knowing what women want is no longer a mystery. However, the question remains, how do you identify what women want before they say it? After all, every woman is different, and every situation is unique.

The good news is that there are some general guidelines that you can follow to gain insight into what women want and improve your interactions with them.

One of the most crucial things to keep in mind when trying to understand what women want is that they are not always direct with their needs and desires. This does not mean that they are being deceptive; it simply means that women often express their needs in a more subtle way. Therefore, to get ahead of the game, you must learn to read the signs and understand what is being communicated.

Here are three things women want you to do but will never tell you or admit.

Don’t expect a woman to say, “Approach me now”.

Even if a lady really wants you to approach, trust me, she’s never going to utter those words from her lips. The onus is on us men to pay attention to their subtle cues.

The question may be, does she want to be approached by everyone? The answer is no. I mean, if you’re going to approach her, then she should kind of feel a little comfortable around you, at least, or at least have some kind of attraction for you. And guess what? Even if she’s not attracted to you in the same way that you’re attracted to her, at least she’ll be flattered that you approached.

From my experience, you don’t want to approach a lady wrongly. So how exactly can you approach it to make sure that it lands the right way up? Well, it’s simple. Go with an attitude of I’m just going over to say hello.

Now, if it doesn’t go down well. Well, look at it this way. Maybe she’s having a bad day or night. Maybe she’s not as nice as she looks. Or maybe you just read the wrong cues and did not approach her at the right time.

Now you see, of all the things that I just listed, none of them actually says that she rejected your approach because you are unattractive. Because that’s never really the point.

On a side note, don’t approach a woman and start talking about things that she most likely will not be interested in. Keep it simple. Keep it general, and don’t dive into deep, heavy stuff too quickly.

Never expect a woman to tell you “I like you being here” or “I want you to leave”.

Listen, a lot of us men are guilty of this. We do not know where to draw the line. They’re not reading subtle cues that show that it’s either time to sort of truncate the conversation and move on to other things because maybe it’s not going your way or it’s time to sort of advance the conversation and ask for, say, a phone number, etc.

Now, guys, it’s really important that you read a woman’s body language, or you will always find yourself fumbling.

You’ll always find yourself on the downside of things where she does not want to engage with you at all before the end of the night. And you know you’ll just walk away looking like a big loser. Pick up on cues. Is she looking at her phone more than she’s listening to you speak to her? Is she speaking to other people in between your conversation with her?

Is she downright looking bored, or did she just tell you that I’m not interested in starting a conversation? If that’s the case, pick up your ego off the floor and walk away. Walk away with your head held high and your dignity intact.

At any point in the conversation, if you notice she begins to respond in a certain way, that’s not forthcoming, you need to respond accordingly by truncating the conversation and walking away. That’s all I’m saying.

On the other hand, if she seems to be really open, laughing a lot and asking you leading questions and so much more, then maybe it is also an invitation for you to keep the conversation going and strike up a really meaningful friendship from the get-go.

But whatever you do, pay attention to the subtle cues of whether you should go or whether you should continue the tangent you began.

Don’t expect a girl to say, “Take my number”.

Now, let’s say you met this amazing woman out at a party, out at a bar, out at a club, an event, etc. You guys struck up a conversation, and everything literally went the way you wanted it to. Now you need to really know at this point what the next move should be.

Do you ask for her number or do you give her your number? If you ask me to avoid embarrassment, and especially if you’re not sure whether she really was feeling the conversation or just pretending, I think you should give her your number.

She’s never going to say, take my number. So, it’s two things. You’re either going to be bold and ask for the number or be even bolder and give her yours because if she’s interested, guess who she’s going to be calling. Guess who she’s going to be calling you, my friend. You. Hmm. So go out there and just do you because you rock.

