Working at Home Without Losing Your Mind

In a typical week, I have the great opportunity to work at home on Fridays. But these past few weeks I have been recovering from a collar bone surgery and have not been able to drive into work. When you’re completely stuck at home for 7 days a week you start to pick up some tricks so you don’t go absolutely insane. I wanted to share a couple of the tricks I have learned so far.

Avoid TV

As tempting as it may be, you should avoid watching TV all day. And when I say this, I am even talking about background TV. The reason being is that if you do have the TV on all day, then when you’re done with work you will have nothing to do. On top of that, you are left at the end of your day feeling lazy and awful. It is best just to avoid that trap.

Nutrition has never been easier

I eat when I want and what I want. This can obviously be dangerous, but if you are strict when you buy groceries and only limit yourself to healthy foods, then that is what you will be stuck with at home.

I have been able to easily practice intermittent fasting, using bone broth, making turmeric protein shakes, and eating an omelet every day! When I go into work I always just have to bring in leftovers. This way of eating at home tastes so much better and it honestly helps me get work done in the morning when I know the reward I have coming.

Get some kind of exercise

Now, when you’re not injured this is easy; just go to the gym. It is so important to get the blood pumping. I talk about the benefits of that in this post.

When you’re injured, though, you have to get a little creative. I personally enjoyed taking a long walk to the gas station, listening to my audiobook, and grabbing a cup of coffee to enjoy on the walk back. Anything to get the blood pumping a bit and help maintain my focus and motivation.

All in all, the challenge for me (even as an introvert) is that I can very easily go crazy when I’m alone too long. These simple tips have really helped me not only stay sane but also thoroughly enjoy every single day! I kind of wish I didn’t have to go back to the office ever again. I could really get used to this lifestyle!

