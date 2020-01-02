Wrong Things to Say When Someone Suffers

Don’t be sad.

You don’t have to cry.

Have you seen his Instagram?

Why are you being sad?

You have to be strong.

Let’s watch something on Netflix.

Are you ok?

Do you want me to leave you alone?

Let’s have a party!

Try to think about something else and it will pass.

You’re a big boy/girl now, you shouldn’t cry.

Do you want me to call somebody to examine you?

Let’s shoot some heroin.

Would you like to hear an interesting story about me?

I have to be somewhere in 10 minutes.

Your hair’s a mess.

You better put something on your feet otherwise you’ll get cold.

Stop, GOD doesn’t want you to cry.

Grieving is for losers.

There will be plenty of time for your grief, now go and make me a coconut cake.

Stop, somebody might see you.

How about shutting up?

Taking it in.

Feeling them.

Being there for them.

Physically protecting them.

Whispering how it’s ok for them to feel this way.

Understanding them.

Letting them be.

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.



