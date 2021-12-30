XZ3 [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

An elderly couple enjoys an evening in front of the TV when their electricity flickers and they hear a thud. When they investigate the sound, they discover a naked man has somehow “landed” in their kitchen.

But this is no ordinary man. His name is XZ3 and he is an alien from another planet where the feeling of love no longer exists. He has taken on a human form and has been sent to Earth to investigate this forgotten emotional mystery. But the feeling eludes him…until one sublime moment when it all clicks into place.

Written and directed by Emanuele Daga, this charming, tender-hearted short sits somewhere between science fiction, romance and comedy. Much like its titular character, its surfaces are deceptively simple, as is its clean, straightforward visual approach. But with its unabashed open heart, philosophical inquiry and sly sense of whimsy, it exerts considerable charm as it ponders the mysteries and magic of love.

The storytelling has a studied, wry tone, maximizing both comedy and philosophy with the perspective of the alien looking at the strange follies, rituals and mores of human beings. It observes the alien’s explorations and examinations as he acclimates to the world around him, as he absorbs languages, media and music with his extraterrestrial abilities, much to the befuddlement of his senior hosts.

The writing finds flourishes of wit and irony in many scenes, and the pacing clips along with entertaining rhythm, while the sci-fi elements are handled with a lightness of touch, economically and deftly accomplished with touches of sound design and performance. But the overall feeling is of genuine warmth, whether it’s in how kindly XZ3 is embraced by his elderly hosts (who adorably never question the idea of aliens in the first place) or how earnestly the alien approaches his studies of love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Actor Carlo Luca De Ruggieri as XZ3 plays the alien with both wan remove and an almost clinical sense of curiosity. Both of these intertwine to make for a fabulously deadpan demeanor, especially juxtaposed against the effusive but confused kindness and generosity of his host couple, played with terrific sweetness by actors Giuseppe Laudisa and Lucia Batassa. Their deep affection for one another is the first example of love that XZ3 encounters, but as the alien absorbs famously tragic love stories like The Sorrows of Young Werther and Romeo and Juliet, his view on love becomes more tortured. But it takes a fortuitous encounter with the music of Romantic composer Liszt — and the sight of a lovely young woman — for XZ3 to fulfill his mission.

“XZ3” ends on a poignant, wistful note, if not quite an unabashedly romantic one — one that gives enough of a sense of “passionate tenderness” that the alien was studying, but not quite enough to experience the feeling to its fullest expression. In that sense, the film beautifully captures the elusive mystery that is love in the first place: how we glimpse just enough of its magic and enchantment to keep longing and chasing after, in hopes of capturing its ultimate fulfillment.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 così ha sì

00:03 questa vorrei vederla maggiore ma senza

00:06 mamma

00:08 vediamo quanto perso questo pomeriggio

00:13 300 dollari il mio debito cresciti vero

00:17 maggiore sua vera e caporali

00:19 accompagnata la sorella del

00:30 capitolina andate pure caporale mia

00:33 sorella non mi ha appoggiato le linee ne

00:35 scordo

01:00 [Musica]

01:06 questo

01:14 [Musica]

01:37 [Musica]

01:47 [Risate]

01:53 [Musica]

02:07 questa ti farà riprendere le forze

02:14 beh mi

02:20 capisci la nostra lingua

02:25 puoi parlare

02:37 darmi ancora un po

02:39 la tazza te la mette sul tavolo

03:12 [Musica]

03:20 [Musica]

03:40 al

03:42 no

03:44 pallino

04:17 ecco quattro belle allora questo maria

04:22 grazia è questo ecco per te

04:29 e questo è per me

04:36 lasagna a forma di pasta all’uovo lunga

04:40 tagliata a mano oa macchina in larghe

04:42 strisce lisce o leggermente ondulati

04:45 lessate disposti a strati con

04:47 besciamella e vari altri ingredienti

04:49 caratteristica nella cucina emiliana e

04:51 romagnola b figura scherzosa ciascuna

04:55 delle strisce di passamaneria che

04:57 costituiscono i galloni un altro

04:59 ufficiale contante il sul berretto

05:04 perfetto direi allora o appetito

05:07 appetito sostantivo maschile dal latino

05:11 appetito sappe titus da ap etere

05:13 aspirare a tendenza a soddisfare le

05:15 proprie necessità i propri bisogni

05:17 regolare other arab bravissimo però

05:21 tesoro del c maggio che ti si fredda

05:23 tutto

05:40 amore

05:41 forte sentimento che si esprime in

05:43 attrazione interpersonali ed

05:45 attaccamento una dedizione e

05:47 appassionata fra persone

05:50 sono xz 360 99 nel pianeta kepler 22 b e

05:55 mi trovo qui per condurre uno studio

05:57 approfondito sull’amore umano

05:59 con il vostro gentile aiuto

06:02 ma per abitante del pianeta non c’e

06:05 l’amore

06:09 no più morti dei sentimenti presenti fra

06:13 gli esseri umani si sono estinti da

06:14 migliaia di anni sucre player 22 p

06:17 da quando abbiamo scoperto la vita

06:18 eterna il nostro sito alla riproduzione

06:20 è andato lentamente a scemare fino a

06:22 scomparire del tutto insieme con le

06:25 altre emozioni che nascono dall’amore

06:34 [Musica]

06:36 [Applauso]

06:44 vorrei

06:51 [Musica]

08:45 [Musica]

10:02 scusa non so che mi ha preso

10:07 signori e signori ho il piacere di

10:09 annunciare ufficialmente il nostro amico

10:12 hicks capri ha scoperto la musica

10:15 brindisi e vita

10:20 volevo dirvi

10:22 una cosa

10:26 e che

10:38 amore di papà

10:43 alberto

10:45 come facciamo con lui mica possiamo

10:47 presentarglielo periore a me to hell

10:50 aula erano sempre penso io

11:04 di qui

11:08 e la mamma

11:10 qualche bella sorpresa e come mai da

11:13 queste parti e ho pensato di venire

11:16 trovare hai fatto benissimo in silenzio

11:19 per favore

11:23 ecco la

11:25 [Musica]

11:28 bella

11:34 [Musica]

11:45 [Musica]

11:53 raccontaci un po come va con paolo

11:58 si chiama luca la che dicono mi confondo

12:01 sempre va benissimo

12:03 e infatti sono qui anche per questo

12:05 perché luca mi ha chiesto di andare a

12:08 vivere da lui

12:09 è sì insomma di di iniziare una

12:12 convivenza

12:16 laura l’importante è che tu sia convinta

12:21 solamente tu sei in grado di dire se la

12:25 persona giusta per te

12:27 lo è

12:30 [Musica]

12:42 acquista

12:47 [Musica]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock