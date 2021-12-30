Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / XZ3 [Video]

XZ3 [Video]

An alien arrives on earth to conduct an in-depth analysis on “love”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

An elderly couple enjoys an evening in front of the TV when their electricity flickers and they hear a thud. When they investigate the sound, they discover a naked man has somehow “landed” in their kitchen.

But this is no ordinary man. His name is XZ3 and he is an alien from another planet where the feeling of love no longer exists. He has taken on a human form and has been sent to Earth to investigate this forgotten emotional mystery. But the feeling eludes him…until one sublime moment when it all clicks into place.

Written and directed by Emanuele Daga, this charming, tender-hearted short sits somewhere between science fiction, romance and comedy. Much like its titular character, its surfaces are deceptively simple, as is its clean, straightforward visual approach. But with its unabashed open heart, philosophical inquiry and sly sense of whimsy, it exerts considerable charm as it ponders the mysteries and magic of love.

The storytelling has a studied, wry tone, maximizing both comedy and philosophy with the perspective of the alien looking at the strange follies, rituals and mores of human beings. It observes the alien’s explorations and examinations as he acclimates to the world around him, as he absorbs languages, media and music with his extraterrestrial abilities, much to the befuddlement of his senior hosts.

The writing finds flourishes of wit and irony in many scenes, and the pacing clips along with entertaining rhythm, while the sci-fi elements are handled with a lightness of touch, economically and deftly accomplished with touches of sound design and performance. But the overall feeling is of genuine warmth, whether it’s in how kindly XZ3 is embraced by his elderly hosts (who adorably never question the idea of aliens in the first place) or how earnestly the alien approaches his studies of love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Actor Carlo Luca De Ruggieri as XZ3 plays the alien with both wan remove and an almost clinical sense of curiosity. Both of these intertwine to make for a fabulously deadpan demeanor, especially juxtaposed against the effusive but confused kindness and generosity of his host couple, played with terrific sweetness by actors Giuseppe Laudisa and Lucia Batassa. Their deep affection for one another is the first example of love that XZ3 encounters, but as the alien absorbs famously tragic love stories like The Sorrows of Young Werther and Romeo and Juliet, his view on love becomes more tortured. But it takes a fortuitous encounter with the music of Romantic composer Liszt — and the sight of a lovely young woman — for XZ3 to fulfill his mission.

“XZ3” ends on a poignant, wistful note, if not quite an unabashedly romantic one — one that gives enough of a sense of “passionate tenderness” that the alien was studying, but not quite enough to experience the feeling to its fullest expression. In that sense, the film beautifully captures the elusive mystery that is love in the first place: how we glimpse just enough of its magic and enchantment to keep longing and chasing after, in hopes of capturing its ultimate fulfillment.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
così ha sì
00:03
questa vorrei vederla maggiore ma senza
00:06
mamma
00:08
vediamo quanto perso questo pomeriggio
00:13
300 dollari il mio debito cresciti vero
00:17
maggiore sua vera e caporali
00:19
accompagnata la sorella del
00:30
capitolina andate pure caporale mia
00:33
sorella non mi ha appoggiato le linee ne
00:35
scordo
01:00
[Musica]
01:06
questo
01:14
[Musica]
01:37
[Musica]
01:47
[Risate]
01:53
[Musica]
02:07
questa ti farà riprendere le forze
02:14
beh mi
02:20
capisci la nostra lingua
02:25
puoi parlare
02:37
darmi ancora un po
02:39
la tazza te la mette sul tavolo
03:12
[Musica]
03:20
[Musica]
03:40
al
03:42
no
03:44
pallino
04:17
ecco quattro belle allora questo maria
04:22
grazia è questo ecco per te
04:29
e questo è per me
04:36
lasagna a forma di pasta all’uovo lunga
04:40
tagliata a mano oa macchina in larghe
04:42
strisce lisce o leggermente ondulati
04:45
lessate disposti a strati con
04:47
besciamella e vari altri ingredienti
04:49
caratteristica nella cucina emiliana e
04:51
romagnola b figura scherzosa ciascuna
04:55
delle strisce di passamaneria che
04:57
costituiscono i galloni un altro
04:59
ufficiale contante il sul berretto
05:04
perfetto direi allora o appetito
05:07
appetito sostantivo maschile dal latino
05:11
appetito sappe titus da ap etere
05:13
aspirare a tendenza a soddisfare le
05:15
proprie necessità i propri bisogni
05:17
regolare other arab bravissimo però
05:21
tesoro del c maggio che ti si fredda
05:23
tutto
05:40
amore
05:41
forte sentimento che si esprime in
05:43
attrazione interpersonali ed
05:45
attaccamento una dedizione e
05:47
appassionata fra persone
05:50
sono xz 360 99 nel pianeta kepler 22 b e
05:55
mi trovo qui per condurre uno studio
05:57
approfondito sull’amore umano
05:59
con il vostro gentile aiuto
06:02
ma per abitante del pianeta non c’e
06:05
l’amore
06:09
no più morti dei sentimenti presenti fra
06:13
gli esseri umani si sono estinti da
06:14
migliaia di anni sucre player 22 p
06:17
da quando abbiamo scoperto la vita
06:18
eterna il nostro sito alla riproduzione
06:20
è andato lentamente a scemare fino a
06:22
scomparire del tutto insieme con le
06:25
altre emozioni che nascono dall’amore
06:34
[Musica]
06:36
[Applauso]
06:44
vorrei
06:51
[Musica]
08:45
[Musica]
10:02
scusa non so che mi ha preso
10:07
signori e signori ho il piacere di
10:09
annunciare ufficialmente il nostro amico
10:12
hicks capri ha scoperto la musica
10:15
brindisi e vita
10:20
volevo dirvi
10:22
una cosa
10:26
e che
10:38
amore di papà
10:43
alberto
10:45
come facciamo con lui mica possiamo
10:47
presentarglielo periore a me to hell
10:50
aula erano sempre penso io
11:04
di qui
11:08
e la mamma
11:10
qualche bella sorpresa e come mai da
11:13
queste parti e ho pensato di venire
11:16
trovare hai fatto benissimo in silenzio
11:19
per favore
11:23
ecco la
11:25
[Musica]
11:28
bella
11:34
[Musica]
11:45
[Musica]
11:53
raccontaci un po come va con paolo
11:58
si chiama luca la che dicono mi confondo
12:01
sempre va benissimo
12:03
e infatti sono qui anche per questo
12:05
perché luca mi ha chiesto di andare a
12:08
vivere da lui
12:09
è sì insomma di di iniziare una
12:12
convivenza
12:16
laura l’importante è che tu sia convinta
12:21
solamente tu sei in grado di dire se la
12:25
persona giusta per te
12:27
lo è
12:30
[Musica]
12:42
acquista
12:47
[Musica]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x