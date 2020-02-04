‘Yellow’ (Director’s Cut)

By Vimeo

A short film exploring Asian American identity.

Starring: Justin Chon, Jeff Staple, Mimi zhu, Andrew Thomas Huang, Dumbfounded, Yellowtech, Mistress Lucy Sweetkill, Sherry cola, Geena Rocero,

Far near mag

Director: Anthony Pham

Producer: Abby Wu

Creative Director: Tin Mai

Executive Producer: Christopher Heinrich, Jesse Chorng

Director of Photography: Joseph D’Aleo, Andrew Yuyi Truong

Editor: Olaf Woldan

Colorist: Kaitlyn Battistelli

Sound Design: Jackie! Zhou

New York Unit

Production Designer: Prisca Choe

Camera Operators: Jason Ano, Gabriel Noguez

Sound: Jimmy Chorng

Gaffer: Sam Titus

Key Grip: Ron Varga

HMU: Yuui Vision

Los Angeles Unit

Line Producer: Catie Bellinger

Associate Producer: Roland Castro, Nicholas Cipollina

1st AC: Mike Stanislawski

2nd AC: Desiree Huang

Production Designer: Rebecca Contreras

Art Director: Sami DeMars

Sound: Anthony Kozlowski, Brendan Johnson

Gaffer: Christopher Williams

Key Grip: Angel Villarreal

G&E Swing: Mark Rodriguez

HMU: Shea Hardy

