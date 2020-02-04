Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / 'Yellow' (Director's Cut)

‘Yellow’ (Director’s Cut)

A short film exploring Asian American identity.

by

 

By Vimeo

.

“Yellow” (director’s cut) from Anthony Pham on Vimeo.

.

A short film exploring Asian American identity.

Starring: Justin Chon, Jeff Staple, Mimi zhu, Andrew Thomas Huang, Dumbfounded, Yellowtech, Mistress Lucy Sweetkill, Sherry cola, Geena Rocero,
Far near mag

Director: Anthony Pham
Producer: Abby Wu
Creative Director: Tin Mai
Executive Producer: Christopher Heinrich, Jesse Chorng
Director of Photography: Joseph D’Aleo, Andrew Yuyi Truong
Editor: Olaf Woldan
Colorist: Kaitlyn Battistelli
Sound Design: Jackie! Zhou

New York Unit
Production Designer: Prisca Choe
Camera Operators: Jason Ano, Gabriel Noguez
Sound: Jimmy Chorng
Gaffer: Sam Titus
Key Grip: Ron Varga

HMU: Yuui Vision

Los Angeles Unit
Line Producer: Catie Bellinger
Associate Producer: Roland Castro, Nicholas Cipollina
1st AC: Mike Stanislawski
2nd AC: Desiree Huang

Production Designer: Rebecca Contreras
Art Director: Sami DeMars
Sound: Anthony Kozlowski, Brendan Johnson
Gaffer: Christopher Williams
Key Grip: Angel Villarreal
G&E Swing: Mark Rodriguez

HMU: Shea Hardy

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

