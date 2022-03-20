You Are an Abundant Source, Overflowing With Life

If there is one thing that surprises me is how we get up every day. We dust up and start anew with each sunrise. As much as the previous day matters, we do not wake up feeling the same as we slept. I was so down yesterday. I have many days like those where I know it is over and the world is ending. But then I wake up, and it is a new day, and I am ready to try again. Sometimes, I am so pumped up and full of zeal to do what I need to, what I want to.

Life is beautiful this way. Time is precious that way, and I am grateful. There must be something inside us, an abundant source of life. This thing jump-starts us and refreshes our minds. It relieves our hearts because I don’t know how we keep going on even in the darkest of times. I don’t know how we hold on and find the light when all around us is bleak.

New challenges through us off balance. Every challenge is new because we face it afresh every day. Even though we may have been through something of the same kind before, we haven’t been through it at the same time. And we are humans; we forget. A previous victory does not cancel out the current trouble.

In hindsight, we have grown, become braver, and see things from a different perspective, but the problems this new version of ourselves goes through have still not been experienced and bring the same pain and agony, if not worse than before.

I have had so much sadness in my life, overthought trivial things, and been unkind to myself. But I have learned to look within every time. As much as I forget and find myself in these holes that seem never-ending, a new day and a new thought change that. I will not pretend to have found a way to be unbothered and untouched by the madness and ache that is life sometimes, but I am glad there is always more.

There is more of us in us, more love, more patience, and more kindness when we search within if we look within. I am glad we have now to change our minds, hearts, and consequently what is around us. Even when we don’t feel it, it creeps us on us and tells us it is in us, that we have to keep looking and we will find it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That abundant overflowing source in us is a light. We may dim, almost go off, but we still burn even on the darkest days.

You are an abundant source, overflowing with life. Keep going.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***