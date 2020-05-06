You Don’t Have to Pay Much to Get Help

There have been many improvements over the years in regards to counseling and therapy, especially when it comes to stigma. However, one reason why many people are not seeking the help they need because of cost. To some people, counseling, especially counseling costs in the US, is seen as something for rich people. And there is some truth to it. Counseling may cost $100 or more per session, and most people need at least five sessions for them to see results. So that cost can add up.

With that said, there are low-cost options available, and there are even free counseling options too. Let’s take a look at some ways to get free counseling.

First, Check Your Insurance

If you have health insurance, your insurance plan may end up being the solution for you. Many insurance providers cover therapy, meaning you may pay very little for therapy or nothing at all. Talk to your insurance provider to see if they do, and also see which therapists will accept your insurance plan.

Pro Bono Therapists

Pro bono is Latin, and it means “for the public good.” In other words, a therapist will take on a slot or two for free out of service to the public. The challenge with this is not all therapists do this, and these slots are usually booked. However, you may end up getting lucky and finding one who has a free slot, or a slot that is about to be free.

Sliding Scale Therapists

If you can pay a little, sliding scale payments can work for you. Sliding scale means that a therapist will charge what you can afford. Those with low incomes may not have to pay much. Usually, you will have to show proof of income, so make sure you have that handy. Talk to a therapist and see if they accept sliding scale payments.

Religious Services

Your church may have free counseling in the form of your pastor, or they may provide counseling services to the public free of charge.

This form of counseling usually has guidance from the lens of Christianity or another religion. However, many pastors may provide more secular life advice as well. This can be good for people who may not be religious.

College Counselors

If you go to college, you already have a free counselor you can talk to. Many people who go to college tend to forget about this, so if you did, this is a great way for you to get help. With that said, what happens when you don’t go to college? Luckily, there are some other options for you. For example, you may be able to talk to a counselor there for low cost if you’re not a student. This especially applies if the college or university has a training program. Counselors-to-be, usually under the supervision of a licensed therapist, can provide you with advice, and they can be quite good at their job.

Look to Your Job

Some jobs offer free therapy or counseling. Sometimes, that counseling is in-house, and other times, your job has a deal with a counselor. Usually, it’s for a limited amount of sessions, but these sessions are often designed to be quick ways to solve your problems. A good career usually has this because the employer realizes that people’s mental health is important, especially when faced with burnout or other issues.

Online Counseling

Another option you can look to is online counseling. This is when you speak to a counselor or therapist through text, video, or voice chat. It’s quickly becoming a popular way to seek help due to its convenience and increasing internet speeds.

Besides that, another reason why online counseling is becoming popular is the cost.

Due to the fact that counselors and therapists can stay at home and provide therapy, it’s a way for you to pay a lot less. Many online therapy programs charge weekly and you get billed monthly, with the cost usually being less.

When it comes to free online therapy, there is a way for you to do that as well. While most sites don’t accept insurance yet, many sites offer a free trial. You can try it out and see if it’s for you. While you probably won’t be able to resolve your issue during a free trial, it’s an easy way for you to see whether or not it’s for you.

Group Therapy

Another type of therapy you can look into is group therapy. As you can figure out by its name, group therapy involves you and several others attending the same therapy session, all guided by the same therapist. Because there are multiple people, it’s something that may cost less due to everyone chipping in.

Group therapy does have a few pros and cons. It can be useful to talk to other people who may be going through similar issues such as yourself. You may be able to learn ways you can cope with your problems by talking to others.

In addition, group therapy may help you to network with other people and make new friends.

However, there are a few downsides. Some people may prefer to talk with only their therapist, and they may not feel comfortable talking to others. In addition, you do have to worry about your issue not getting enough attention.

With that said, we do believe that group therapy is worth trying at least once. We say to try it out and see what it can do for you.

Talking to Other People Online

Finally, you can visit chat rooms and forums consisting of people who have similar mental health problems. There are anxiety chats, depression chats, and other websites dedicating to helping each other. With that said, these are meant for building connections, and you should take advice with a grain of salt.

These are just some ways to get free therapy. Good luck.

