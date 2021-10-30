You Don’t Need It; You Just Want It…

Okay, let me be honest with you. With this article, I don’t want to preach anything or give you an inspirational/motivational read. No. I’m just 15 and I don’t consider myself qualified enough for that.

My biggest struggle till now is probably going to school every day and the hassle to make my bed every day. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️ So, no. I don’t want to preach.

But I think I have something to share and I want to share it with y’all.

“Need” and “Want”

If I reflect on my past — 15 short years — I observe that on most of the occasions I confused the terms Need and Want. Mostly confused a want for a need.

I actually wanted (and not needed) that Marvel-themed instrument box.

I actually wanted (and not needed) that extra toy at the supermarket.

Small things, right? But I highly doubt that if I keep going on this trajectory, I’ll keep making poor decisions throughout my life.

—I need the latest model of that phone. I actually want but I might think at that point in time that I need it.

—I need that car, that house, that “X” (and not ex😒) when I might just be wanting them.

I’m not saying things that improve your lifestyle or are expensive are your wants. The same thing can be a want for one person and a need for the other. Just think about that. You’re smart enough to come up with enough examples on your own, aren’t you?

Managing your finances is one sector where differentiating between a need and a want can help you a lot. Look, I ain’t preaching. I’m just trying to give you advice that might help. FRIENDS.

How does this idea help me?

Before making a decision, I try to remind myself of this (not every time can I do this cause I’m a child and not any machine which you expect to be perfect!) Cause I’m writing this article, I might do that more often.

It helps me become minimalistic. No compromise on anything, I’d like to add. But at the same time, no abundance that might end up in waste. Just trying to hit that sweet spot.

🤔 Do I need that new denim?

🤔 Is an upgrade of my tablet really necessary?

🤔 Okay, a new backpack looks like a necessity. Okay, wait… lemme think twice.

I just try to make small decisions so that this becomes a habit and might help me someday without even me realizing it.

“Every action you take is a vote for the type of person you wish to become. No single instance will transform your beliefs, but as the votes build up, so does the evidence of your new identity.”

—James Clear, Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

I’d like to leave you with a question. Just think about It and comment down below if you want to:

CAN THIS CONCEPT HELP YOU IN YOUR WRITING JOURNEY? IN ANY WAY? Just think about it. I like to think “It can,” what do you say?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***