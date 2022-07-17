You, Me, and Lenin!

After the resignation of the President of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, on December 25, 1991, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was dissolved on December 26, 1991, with the republics forming the Soviet Union gaining their independence. After its disintegration, the statues of Lenin, which had been erected for years in some parts of the federation, began to be taken down by the public. With these events, hundreds of busts of Lenin were thrown into the Black Sea from Sochi. Most of these busts were lost at sea, some sunk, some washed up on uninhabited shores, except for one.

The wooden bust of Lenin, which was left in the rough waters of the Black Sea in 1991, washed up on the shore in the Akçakoca district of Düzce exactly two years later. At first, it was interesting and attracted many tourists to the district. Witnessing this situation, the municipality decided to erect the bust of Lenin on the square, but this decision was never realized. The bust of Lenin, who came all the way through, coping with the difficulties at sea for years and arrived in Turkey, albeit a little late, was taken to the warehouse of the municipality.

After these years when everything started, this event was written by the writer Barış BIÇAKÇI and the director Tufan TAŞTAN took over the camera. This event; It was brought to the screen in the black humor genre under the name You, Me, Lenin. I don’t think there is any need to talk about the quality of the actors and the cinematography. I would like to talk about a scene in order to have an idea about the movie; The tea shop in the town square was pleased with the crowd after the bust of Lenin was found. He earned a good amount of money from the tea he sold to incoming tourists. He expresses this situation as follows; The view of my coffee is very beautiful. Because when viewed from the cafe, the statues of Atatürk and Lenin stand one after the other. This attracts the attention of photographers.

The brilliance of the scene above shows how terrible capitalism can be. So that; He even marketed a bust of Lenin, one of the leaders of communism. The movie criticizes exactly this and many other details with a masterful dark humor. And with all this, all the events take place around two policemen trying to find out who stole the bust that was erected in the square after it washed up on the shore.

I leave the link of the movie without giving more details: You, Me and Lenin

