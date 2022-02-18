You Must Know Why Your Book Is Different [Podcast]

On the 17th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about why you MUST (it’s supercritical, so we capped this!) know why your book is different.

.

.

Different = Memorable

Different = Better branding

Different = More sales

Different = Captivated reader

Different = Dialed-in messaging

Think about all the books you have ever held in your hands and why you remember them. It likely pertains to the title as well. It was probably strong and sank into your psyche. In this episode, Hilary does give you some stellar examples of awesomely positioned book titles. These are titles that you can tell the authors worked on. These authors sorted out the sludge and landed on a succinct result.

That’s the goal.

Tune in to hear more of how you can filter down from every idea on the market (and in your head!) to be unforgettable.

YOU. CAN. DO. THIS.

As always, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance. Go here → GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

—

This post was previously published on jhilcreative.com.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock