You Need To Be and Feel Comfortable

In everything you do, you need to feel comfortable. You need to be okay with the level of skills you currently hold, even if you fear that you’re not proficient enough in those skills.

Take a counterintelligence officer. Although they understand mistakes at that level and degree create devastating ripple effects if the operation does not go as planned, which creates nervousness.

Take a race car driver. Many things can go wrong and there is a lot of anxiety and nervousness that can arise.

Take the kids in the photo above. Us soldiers/veterans know that being nervous is normal. We were trained to be confident even when we are nervous. Training will kick in. We know that the most prepared person wins.

He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

The man who is prepared has his battle half fought.

Miguel de Cervantes

In every situation there should be a level of risk. Risk is a space that allows for growth and expansion of skills and maturity.

And all three of our examples we see under clear lenses, and that individuals will be nervous in those situations. But, they feel comfortable about operating in that. They took a risk that their training was good. They would even fight to be the one there.

They get comfortable with facing their fears. Nothing great has come to anyone who quit. But winning one battle doesn’t make a competent soldier.

Even when everything has gone bad. The counterintelligence mission flopped. The race car got bumped and it spun out. The kid losses his footing. All three looked forward to jumping right back into the same situation again.

This story was about relationships

No matter the circumstances, no one wants to be in a relationship with someone who is not comfortable. “Are they not comfortable in their own skin, do they have no confidence?” “Why are they not comfortable with me?”

Be who you are. What you have learned will come out.

Women, always make sure you see what is inside of him before you let him see what is inside of you. You will be blind if you mess up the order. No need in trying not to be female, you will only disappoint yourself. You will be blind to a man’s lack of confidence and being comfortable. Don’t do that to yourself.

Know the difference between “fake it until you make it” and “a developing man or woman”.

