You Should Never Compromise On These Relationship Deal Breakers

Do not get caught in a relationship that is hurtful and dangerous. There are a few relationship deal breakers, which you should consider before making a decision about your sweetheart.

Abuse in the relationship

Relationship demands respect. Treat your spouse as you want to be treated. Do not convince yourself that, if mistreatment happened once, it would not happen again.

Remember, you deserve a better and healthy relationship.

“Emotional abuse is just as bad as physical abuse. Worse! You can heal broken bones; You cannot heal a broken mind.”

Secret Relationship

If your partner wants to keep your relationship secret. Be aware. There can be one of three things. Either,

He or she is embarrassed about your relationship.

He or she doesn’t want to commit.

He or she is already living in a relationship life, and you are just a side piece for amusement.

Often cancels plans

At the moment, your partner ditches you out on plans by giving some excuses. Please do not spend your precious time with the person who thinks it’s OK to cancel all the programs and turn things down, who thinks it’s OK to be selfish and spend time by yourself.

Partner is not loyal

If your partner is cheating on you, do not wait, and do not forgive. The one who can cheat once, would not hesitate to cheat you again.

Trust takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.

Constant fighting between partners

Sometimes in everyday fights, you say something wrong to your partner and spouse. But arguments between partners is a part of life. If during discussions, your partner

Uses past cases to hurt your feelings to show dominance.

Insults you by calling you with wrong names

Assaults you without any reason

Then, you must think about your relationship.

Open communication and fair treatment is the key to healthy relationships.

“In a relationship when communication starts to fades, everything else follows.”

If fighting has become a daily part of your relationship, you should turn away from it.

Destinations are different

Sometimes you cannot strengthen your relationship even though you love your partner very much. Why?

It happens because

You like the east, and he wants the west Coast.

You like spending money, but she doesn’t want to spend money.

She wants to face problems, but you run away from them.

You must think about such a relationship because

“Two coasts can be a part of one earth, but they can never meet each other.”

Selfishness

“If I have to ask for your attention, then I do not even want it.”

Its the fact that we are all selfish at some point, but some people specialize in the art of selfishness. You should know that you cannot clap with one hand.

If you are willing to give everything to your partner, but in return, he takes advantage of your kindness. Prolonging such a relationship is like throwing yourself into a ditch.

The bottom line

You must remember, life is too short to spend with someone who doesn’t care about your feelings. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it.

