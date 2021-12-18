Your ABCDE’S May Save Your Life

When was the last time you thought of your ABC’s? Kindergarten? What if I told you they were still relevant? No, I don’t mean the basics of the alphabet, but I do mean the basics of understanding how to identify the warning signs of melanoma. You’ll have to add a few letters, but bear with me. Trust me, it’s worth your time.

Following the ABCDE’s of melanoma may just save your life.

So What Are They?

The ABCDE rule is a handy way of recognizing the warning signs of melanoma:

is for ‘Asymmetry’. Look out for signs that one half of a spot on your skin is not like the other. If one half of a mole is dissimilar from another, take note.

stands for ‘Border’. If there is a spot on your skin that has an irregular or jagged border, be aware.

is for ‘Color’. Be on the lookout for spots that have different colors in different areas.

is for ‘Diameter’, greater than 6mm, or around the size of a pea or a pencil eraser.

is for ‘Evolving’ — shape, size, or color. If the spot on your skin changes, or looks different than the surrounding skin, this could be a warning sign. Monitor often to look for differences over time.

Looking out for the warning of signs of melanoma means being aware of the what to look out for, and monitoring often. Be sure to self-monitor your skin at least once a month. Don’t wait for that next appointment with the dermatologist. The more information you can bring to your Doctor, the better. This is one easy way to take health back in your own hands. And it may just save your life.

For more information on the warning signs of melanoma and the ABCDE’s, be sure to read more about the symptoms of skin cancer.

