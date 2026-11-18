There is a strange assumption that seems to have grown naturally out of internet culture:

If you are visible, you are available.

It is a completely absurd assumption.

A person might simply love creating without actually wanting attention.

Something similar happened to me.

I love writing. I love making images.

I love simply fooling around and creating things because something makes me laugh or catches my eye.

And somehow people can interpret that as an invitation to communicate.

It isn’t.

I just like creating.

If you post something publicly, people sometimes feel entitled to your attention.

Maybe you simply liked the piece of sky outside your office window.

But someone sees a hidden meaning in the photograph.

What was she trying to say?

If I want to say something, I say it with words.

That’s why I created my Instagram in the first place.

I have my own voice.

If you create content, people may expect you to engage with them.

And if your content doesn’t get enough reactions, they may decide that it didn’t work.

I don’t see it that way.

Results depend on algorithms. Maybe the people who would have loved something simply never saw it.

Algorithms are strange.

My own feed is full of content I don’t even like.

I rarely scroll through it.

If you don’t respond, some people try again.

Some people don’t just knock on the door.

They take the whole doorframe with them.

People are different.

I just wish more people understood that someone can simply value their personal space.

Boundaries are not walls.

But we are the ones who decide where they stand.

And I think respecting someone else’s boundaries is not only normal.

Sometimes it is necessary.

If you cross my boundaries, I start imagining you as a medieval barbarian who has marched into someone else’s village, sat down in the middle of their house and started eating their food.

If you create another post, they interpret it as an invitation.

For some reason, people look for themselves in other people’s posts.

As if they want to be noticed.

Or mentioned.

Or somehow included.

But perhaps it is much simpler than that.

We use social media to express ourselves and the way we see the world.

You can use it to sell something.

You can use it as a beautiful shop window or a polished facade.

Like expensive candies arranged in beautiful wrappers on the shelves of a luxury store.

Sometimes it feels as though we are selling our lives, our emotions, our experiences.

But artists and writers may use social media for something completely different:

to express what they see, feel, and imagine.

It can be absolute nonsense and chaos that you woke up with this morning.

It can be a few beautiful lines that appeared in your head while you were taking a shower and somehow turned themselves into an essay.

It can be leaves that accidentally formed a beautiful pattern beneath your feet.

It can be Google reminding you that nine years ago your child was still tiny.

Creativity doesn’t always need to be sold.

It doesn’t always need to be displayed.

Sometimes it simply exists.

Because this is how we see the world.

. . .

Visibility and availability are not the same thing.

We can choose to be visible because we want to share the way we see the world.

But at the same time, it is completely normal to choose what we want to show.

I can share a thought without wanting a conversation about it.

I can publish a photograph without wanting someone to analyze my life.

I understand that when I post a photograph publicly, anyone can technically save it.

But sharing someone else’s photographs, life, or story without their consent is still a choice.

And I don’t think it’s a choice that shows much respect for the person involved.

We may want to be visible.

But we don’t necessarily want to be discussed, judged, examined under a microscope, or held up as an example for someone else.

I can make a video without wanting to become part of someone else’s daily routine.

Maybe I just like that moment.

I can exist online without wanting to spend my life online.

My real life is interesting enough to be my priority.

. . .

My attention is not a public resource.

My attention is my precious resource.

It is my inspiration.

It is time spent with my family.

It is a small piece of my everyday life.

It is strange that people sometimes think nothing is lost when you give pieces of your life away to people you have never even met.

But something is lost.

Your attention belongs to you.

And I think we have become strangely accustomed to treating other people’s attention as something we can simply access.

Because we’re bored.

Because we like someone.

Because we are curious.

Because we want to be noticed.

Send another message.

Tag them again.

Send another reel.

Leave another comment.

Make another post they might see.

And if they don’t respond?

Try harder.

But why?

Why keep doing it when someone isn’t responding?

Sometimes silence is also an answer.

. . .

There is a difference between connection and intrusion.

Sometimes we see a connection where there isn’t one at all.

Because everyone has their own understanding of boundaries.

Someone may not even consider online interaction a relationship.

There is a difference between communication and insisting on being heard.

Sometimes someone isn’t ignoring you because they didn’t understand your message.

They understood it.

They simply don’t want to participate.

And that should be enough.

I don’t owe anyone my attention simply because they have decided they want it.

I don’t owe anyone a conversation because we once had one.

I don’t owe anyone access to my private life because I share parts of my creative life publicly.

And I certainly don’t owe anyone my time because they are bored, lonely, curious, nostalgic, or looking for someone to fill a space in their own life.

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. . .

And maybe this is one of the strangest lessons of being visible online:

You can be seen without being accessible.

It’s normal.

You can create without engaging with everyone who sees your work.

It’s normal.

You can share without explaining.You don’t have to explain your creativity to anyone. You don’t have to explain what you’re doing here. You don’t have to turn every piece of your life into a statement. You can have an audience without having a relationship with every person in it.

And sometimes the most respectful thing another person can do is simply not send one more message, one more video, one more hint, one more attempt to pull you back into a conversation you’ve already left.

Go live your life.

It’s so simple.

There is plenty of real life waiting outside the screen.

You don’t have to show your audience every step you take.

Show what is beautiful.

Leave the rest for yourself.

Nobody has to prove their life to anyone.

And I would rather give my attention to the life waiting for me on the other side of the screen.