Your Choice

Life is this simple. Choose between helping or harming. This choice repeats about forty thousand times a day, with each thought we think. This exercise is intended to help you understand better your ability to choose.

Let’s start with your purpose in being alive. Why are you here? What are you intending as you move about the magical mystery unfolding around and through you?At the end of your days, which seems inescapable at least physically, how would you like to describe your life? Taking your last breath, what statement would you like to make about your life? …………………….”I’m glad my life has been_________

The choice is yours to make, now, today, here. Would you rather help or harm? Are you here to help others or harm them?

There is in our physical-emotional makeup a wonderful safeguard against harming or hurting others intentionally. When we think of hurting others we feel fear and anger. Both of these play a part in keeping us alive. Yet they are decidedly rooted in the discomfort of separation from loving, caring. Both arise from imagined inability to exercise the choice of help, offered or received.

Life’s nature is harmonic, including pain, suffering, violence. Life unfolds endlessly, responding harmonically to whatever happens. Be still and witness the cascading, infinite unfolding of forms. Leaves fall from trees and become, through their yielding to life, transformative energy to promote new growth.

An interessting part of birth and death transformation is the presence of acceptance. No matter how we struggle, we remain life’s method of choosing how to shape what is emerging from endless moments strung together. No going back though, only the simple choice of help or harm, and then, how?

