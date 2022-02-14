Your Data Is a Snitch [Video]

If you didn’t already know, #YourDataIsASnitch. Google is contributing to online discrimination through their racist algorithms and data practices that harm Black people. It’s #Google’s responsibility to identify its products & policies for racial bias.
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
have you heard how google targets ads
it might accelerate discrimination
google tracks your searches website
visits youtube history shopping and
browsing habits and even your location
their systems or algorithms study this
information to both predict and
influence where you’ll click
why does this matter
when technology platforms group people
with similar interests discrimination
becomes baked into one of the most
important aspects of modern life
the internet
google might show you an ad to scrub
your criminal record suggest a loan with
high interest rates or even restrict ads
for housing in certain parts of your
city
at the same time they might show a
wealthy white user an ad for an
investment that will help them become
even more wealthy
experts call this weblining a modern
extension of bank’s refusal to give
loans to residents of predominantly
black neighborhoods in the 1950s and 60s
by making assumptions about the music
you listen to or the websites you visit
these search engine and advertising
algorithms put you in a box that decides
where you will and will not live shop
and work
why might google categorize you as black
even when you didn’t provide that
information to them
google has a spy network that spans the
internet
the information they collect about you
helps them guess who you might be
and shapes the results you might see
in other words your data
is a snitch
google practically access the gateway to
the internet without actively checking
to make sure their algorithms don’t
discriminate their systems will continue
to prevent black people from seeing
important messages and opportunities the
more ads you click on the more money
they make and the more information they
can use to sort you into even more
restrictive boxes
google’s latest project claims to
protect privacy but it doesn’t prevent
them from tracking and profiting off of
your internet habits
in the past google didn’t test their
algorithms for bias until outside
researchers pointed out issues
that’s why color of change is calling on
google to conduct a racial equity audit
google needs to examine its products and
policies for bias
an audit would help them identify
problems and build a pathway to
improvement
it’s illegal to discriminate on the
basis of race for housing and employment
advertisements
online platforms like google should be
held to the same standards
join color of change in calling for
racial equity and tech policy and for an
internet that is more humane for black
people
you
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
