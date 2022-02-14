Get Daily Email
date 2022-02-14

Home / Featured Content / Your Data Is a Snitch [Video]

Your Data Is a Snitch [Video]

Google is contributing to online discrimination through their racist algorithms and data practices that harm Black people.

If you didn’t already know, #YourDataIsASnitch. Google is contributing to online discrimination through their racist algorithms and data practices that harm Black people. It’s #Google’s responsibility to identify its products & policies for racial bias.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00
have you heard how google targets ads
00:03
it might accelerate discrimination
00:06
google tracks your searches website
00:09
visits youtube history shopping and
00:11
browsing habits and even your location
00:14
their systems or algorithms study this
00:18
information to both predict and
00:20
influence where you’ll click
00:22
why does this matter
00:24
when technology platforms group people
00:26
with similar interests discrimination
00:28
becomes baked into one of the most
00:30
important aspects of modern life
00:33
the internet
00:34
google might show you an ad to scrub
00:36
your criminal record suggest a loan with
00:38
high interest rates or even restrict ads
00:41
for housing in certain parts of your
00:43
city
00:44
at the same time they might show a
00:46
wealthy white user an ad for an
00:48
investment that will help them become
00:50
even more wealthy
00:52
experts call this weblining a modern
00:55
extension of bank’s refusal to give
00:57
loans to residents of predominantly
00:58
black neighborhoods in the 1950s and 60s
01:02
by making assumptions about the music
01:04
you listen to or the websites you visit
01:07
these search engine and advertising
01:08
algorithms put you in a box that decides
01:11
where you will and will not live shop
01:14
and work
01:15
why might google categorize you as black
01:18
even when you didn’t provide that
01:19
information to them
01:21
google has a spy network that spans the
01:24
internet
01:25
the information they collect about you
01:26
helps them guess who you might be
01:29
and shapes the results you might see
01:31
in other words your data
01:34
is a snitch
01:37
google practically access the gateway to
01:39
the internet without actively checking
01:41
to make sure their algorithms don’t
01:43
discriminate their systems will continue
01:45
to prevent black people from seeing
01:47
important messages and opportunities the
01:49
more ads you click on the more money
01:52
they make and the more information they
01:54
can use to sort you into even more
01:56
restrictive boxes
01:58
google’s latest project claims to
01:59
protect privacy but it doesn’t prevent
02:02
them from tracking and profiting off of
02:03
your internet habits
02:05
in the past google didn’t test their
02:07
algorithms for bias until outside
02:10
researchers pointed out issues
02:12
that’s why color of change is calling on
02:14
google to conduct a racial equity audit
02:18
google needs to examine its products and
02:20
policies for bias
02:22
an audit would help them identify
02:24
problems and build a pathway to
02:26
improvement
02:28
it’s illegal to discriminate on the
02:29
basis of race for housing and employment
02:31
advertisements
02:33
online platforms like google should be
02:35
held to the same standards
02:38
join color of change in calling for
02:39
racial equity and tech policy and for an
02:42
internet that is more humane for black
02:44
people
02:55
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Color of Change

Color Of Change designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward. Until justice is real.

