Your Data Is a Snitch [Video]

If you didn’t already know, #YourDataIsASnitch. Google is contributing to online discrimination through their racist algorithms and data practices that harm Black people. It’s #Google’s responsibility to identify its products & policies for racial bias.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00

have you heard how google targets ads

00:03

it might accelerate discrimination

00:06

google tracks your searches website

00:09

visits youtube history shopping and

00:11

browsing habits and even your location

00:14

their systems or algorithms study this

00:18

information to both predict and

00:20

influence where you’ll click

00:22

why does this matter

00:24

when technology platforms group people

00:26

with similar interests discrimination

00:28

becomes baked into one of the most

00:30

important aspects of modern life

00:33

the internet

00:34

google might show you an ad to scrub

00:36

your criminal record suggest a loan with

00:38

high interest rates or even restrict ads

00:41

for housing in certain parts of your

00:43

city

00:44

at the same time they might show a

00:46

wealthy white user an ad for an

00:48

investment that will help them become

00:50

even more wealthy

00:52

experts call this weblining a modern

00:55

extension of bank’s refusal to give

00:57

loans to residents of predominantly

00:58

black neighborhoods in the 1950s and 60s

01:02

by making assumptions about the music

01:04

you listen to or the websites you visit

01:07

these search engine and advertising

01:08

algorithms put you in a box that decides

01:11

where you will and will not live shop

01:14

and work

01:15

why might google categorize you as black

01:18

even when you didn’t provide that

01:19

information to them

01:21

google has a spy network that spans the

01:24

internet

01:25

the information they collect about you

01:26

helps them guess who you might be

01:29

and shapes the results you might see

01:31

in other words your data

01:34

is a snitch

01:37

google practically access the gateway to

01:39

the internet without actively checking

01:41

to make sure their algorithms don’t

01:43

discriminate their systems will continue

01:45

to prevent black people from seeing

01:47

important messages and opportunities the

01:49

more ads you click on the more money

01:52

they make and the more information they

01:54

can use to sort you into even more

01:56

restrictive boxes

01:58

google’s latest project claims to

01:59

protect privacy but it doesn’t prevent

02:02

them from tracking and profiting off of

02:03

your internet habits

02:05

in the past google didn’t test their

02:07

algorithms for bias until outside

02:10

researchers pointed out issues

02:12

that’s why color of change is calling on

02:14

google to conduct a racial equity audit

02:18

google needs to examine its products and

02:20

policies for bias

02:22

an audit would help them identify

02:24

problems and build a pathway to

02:26

improvement

02:28

it’s illegal to discriminate on the

02:29

basis of race for housing and employment

02:31

advertisements

02:33

online platforms like google should be

02:35

held to the same standards

02:38

join color of change in calling for

02:39

racial equity and tech policy and for an

02:42

internet that is more humane for black

02:44

people

02:55

you

