Your Net Worth Grows With Your Self Worth

The journey to creating success and happiness in your life has nothing to do with what’s outside of you. It has everything to do with who you are, how much you accept yourself, how much you love yourself, and how much you appreciate yourself. Success and happiness are very much an inside-out job. Focus on your self-worth — accept, love, respect, and appreciate yourself — and your net worth will grow.

Focus First on Your Self-Worth

I’m coming up on five years of transition in my life. In March of 2016, I absolutely hit rock bottom, I had nothing. I didn’t have physical health, my career had just collapsed, and my family was on the verge of dissolution. I was 300 pounds, I was in active alcoholism, I had no energy, no enthusiasm, and I had no vitality in my entire body. I had nothing to give the world. I just got terminated from my second executive position in about 20 months, after a long successful run in corporate America. My family was in a state of physical, emotional, and mental chaos.

When I realized that, at that point, that I had nothing, it was a matter of starting to rebuild and put it all back together.

I Expanded My Circle

When I started, I had a lot of time on my hands. So I started networking and meeting people. And I happened to run into a couple of really happy, successful healthy millionaires, people who were more successful than most people I’ve ever met in my life.

I met these magical people that had not just health and wealth, but also a lot of love in their heart. They had empathy and compassion. They started pulling me into their circle, and they saw the ambition and the drive that I had to make significant changes in my life.

So they decided to start helping me, and they pulled me into their masterminds, their circles, and their friend groups. I wasn’t sure at the time why they saw what they saw in me, but I sure am appreciative that they did.

Green With Envy

I found myself in mastermind groups with these guys, and I was in a state of jealousy and envy of them. I wanted what they had so bad and, and I was really jealous of what they had and what they had attained. Over time, I went from being jealous of these millionaires to being one of their closest friends and confidants to now coaching those millionaires.

A Lesson I’ll Never Forget

Some of those same millionaires, the ones that helped pick me up off the mat, are in my coaching groups. These guys taught me that if you focus on your self-worth, and accept, love, respect, and appreciate yourself, and your net worth will grow by itself.

But if you focus solely on growing your net worth, nothing will change with your self-worth. You’ll just be a miserable millionaire. Guys, the journey to creating success and happiness in your life has nothing to do with what’s outside of you.

The journey to success and happiness has everything to do with who you are, how much you accept yourself, how much you love yourself, and how much you appreciate yourself. Success and happiness are very much an inside-out job. That lesson that those guys taught me many years ago still remains. When you focus on your self-worth, everything else expands.

When you focus on growing your self-worth and self-esteem, your love of yourself and who you are, and by fully accepting what you have to offer, you just can’t lose.

Your Net Worth Grows With Your Self Worth

