We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Your Response Defines Your Happiness

Your Response Defines Your Happiness

Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it — Charles R. Swindoll.

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it” — Charles R. Swindoll

As true as this quote is, it’s not always easy to stick to this mentality.

We all want to be happy, but happiness can seem so far away at times.

But when we stop and think about it, our happiness is the one thing that we choose for ourselves every day.

Sure, we’ve been dealt some tough circumstances that have made our journey to happiness challenging at times.

But the good news is that all of these things that life has dealt us can create happy moments for us when we choose to respond to them positively.

Our response defines our happiness, not the circumstances around us.

But there’s another powerful lesson behind this quote: react healthily.

Being happy doesn’t mean ignoring problems, but rather your reaction to life and its challenges — or at least how you should react.

It’s easy to be taken advantage of and manipulated when you’re dealing with a difficult situation.

It’s easy to get stuck in feelings of resentment or self-pity. But none of these things will help in the long run, and they’ll bring on unhappiness and depression.

Instead, try to remain positive despite the circumstances. Try to see that there is always light at the end of the tunnel no matter what you’re going through right now.

Take the time that you do have and use it to improve upon yourself — your family, friends, and yourself.

The best way to make the most of life is by taking advantage of every opportunity you’re given.

Life can be challenging at times, but I believe we all have a story to tell when we look back and smile at our accomplishments.

We always have a choice to make and it’s up to us to figure out what events in our life will result in tragedy or triumph.

To be a better person and show others that you’re happy, try to give the person across the dinner table your most sincere smile.

Keep your attitude positive, stay grateful for what you have, and focus on the good things in life.

Always give thanks for everything that comes your way and let go of what’s not working in your life. This will make you even happier than you already are.

Well, this is a blog post based on opinion, not a piece of professional advice.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Sachin Pandit

I like to write on Relationship, health, marketing strategies, technology, and philosophy. Let's be friends Instagram: @sachinpandit.466

