Your Value Doesn’t Change if Your Circumstances Do

One day, the teacher brought a $100 bill to school. He showed it to the class and asked: “How much is this worth?”

“$100,” the class said in unison.

The teacher crumpled up the bill, then held it in the palm of his hand. Once again, he asked: “How much is this worth?”

“$100,” the students said.

The teacher threw the bill on the ground and asked: “How much is it worth now?”

At first, the students gasped, but then they shrugged and said: “Well, it’s still $100.”

Furiously, the teacher stomped on the bill several times. Then, he asked: “And now? What’s the value of it now?”

The students looked at each other incredulously and said: “Come on! It’s still $100!”

Finally, the teacher broke into a smile. “Good! Remember this lesson,” he said. “Not just with money, but in life.”

“Whatever happens, however people treat you, you are as valuable today as you were yesterday, and you will be as valuable tomorrow and every day henceforth.”

“Remember to love yourself as you are. Your circumstances may change, but your value will not. Consider yourself from that perspective, and life will look a lot brighter.”

The students were speechless. Some of them smiled. Some of them cried. But none ever forgot the day their teacher brought a $100 bill to class.

Life offers endless chances to doubt yourself. It’s easy to crumble when people stomp on you. It takes courage to get up, to straighten yourself and say: “I’m still a $100 bill. My worth is still the same.”

Some people will chip away little pieces. Sometimes, life will nearly tear you apart. But as long as you get up again, you’ll always be left standing — and there’s no wrinkle a little ironing can’t fix.

You don’t need to look your best each day. You don’t need to project your value at every turn. Just make sure you’re aware of it. You know your worth. That’s all that matters. As long as you remember, everyone who truly needs to know already does.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a human being, you have inherent, irrevocable, imperishable value. Know your worth, love yourself, and remember: Everyone loves a $100 bill — no matter how banged up it looks.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock