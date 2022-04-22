You’re Late for “Life” Without Realizing It — Here’s Why

There is so much rush in our lives that we hardly notice any beauty. We have to rush to work in the morning, come home in the evening to prepare dinner, or get ready to meet someone. Even though the subjects are different, we are always in a hurry and this is what destroys us.

Before I get into this topic, I would like to tell you about an experiment that was done in the past.

A man crouches down at the Washington subway station and starts playing his violin. It is a cold January morning. 6 Bach plays for 45 minutes.

It is estimated that 1,100 people pass through the station during this rush hour when most people are rushing to work. Three minutes pass and a middle-aged man notices that the musician is playing.

He slows down, stops for a few seconds, and then rushes forward so they don’t lag behind.

A minute later the violinist gets his first dollar tip; A lady threw the coin in front of the violinist and continued on her way without stopping.

A few minutes later someone leans against the wall to rest, looks at his watch, and starts walking again.

Obviously, the man was late for his work. The one who pays the most attention is a three-year-old child. She stops and looks at the violinist as her mother hurriedly tugs.

Finally, the mother pulls the child vigorously and the child begins to walk, constantly looking back. This event is repeated by many other children, but all parents without exception force their children to continue walking.

During the violinist’s 45-minute performance, only 6 people stop and wait for a while. 20 people give him money, then they continue walking normally. The violinist collects $32.

When the show is over and silence prevails, no one even notices. Nobody applauds or recognizes. No one realizes that Joshua Bell, one of the world’s most talented musicians, has just played the most unique piece of work ever written on his $3.5 million violin. Two days before this event, the tickets for the concert were sold for an average of $100.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Joel Wyncott on Unsplash

What should we take from this story?

We are so attached to some routines in life that we try to live so fast that we can’t actually see many things. When we look up and look at what beauty there is in the world. It is necessary not to seek happiness, peace, and enjoyment too high.

Of course, we should take our work seriously, but living like a robot will kill you. Sometimes you have to stop and get away from it all.

The coffee you drink alone in a cafe and accompanying music, a walk in the forest… these can add color to our lives.

The world is full of beauty, we just need to see them. Wake up, open your eyes, open your perceptions, try to catch what is passing. The work you have been doing for years is not important anymore, it will not give you pleasure, take time for yourself and try to find these beauties.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***