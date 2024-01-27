The prejudiced world you’re born in

From the moment of birth up until death you’re the government’s property. They dictate what you can do, say, and give you a set rubric of rights and responsibilities to operate in within the society. In modern times, up until you live for precisely 18 years, you’re assigned a custodian obligated to care for you and prioritize your safety and well-being. If they otherwise break said code of conduct, they will face serious legal repercussions and punishments. When it’s conventional to be completely on your own, you will then have to fit a mold or fit into a box with the government acting as your central authority figure. Whether you succumbed to the capitalistic traps they set you up for your entire life or not, you’re nothing but a taxpayer’s ID to said authority figure. At any given moment they have the ability to restrict or strip you of your rights. North Koreans for example live in a total dictatorship; they’re a prime example of being at the very mercy of your government- nation leaders. The holocaust is another example, a government sponsored genocide which exemplifies the reality most if not all citizens & nations are at the complete mercy of world leaders.

At first glance it seems like you’re born in this miserable world destined to slave away your one precious existence at the hands of none other than your own species unwilling to unite as one. The universe cold and uncaring. But there’s a solution, life doesn’t have to be miserable, meaningless, or completely absurd. In fact, it can be beautiful and filled with meaning.

The Artemis

Artemis (Artist unknown)

It takes immense bravery, courage, and wisdom to become truly free. One has the embrace the absurd, but also realize as a human being they have a natural right to freedom. No human, organization, or institution can take away such natural rights. Knowledge is freedom, the truth is liberty to the wise. The Artemis realizes these realities and embraces them rather than running back to the crowd where it’s only illusionary safe and sound. The Artemis lives outside of social propriety, challenges the status quo, and truly lives life on their own terms. In contrast with Nietzsche’s overman the Artemis transcends every falsehood and construct that impedes their freedom or lets corruption overrun them.

External opinions, societal values, validation, and man-made rights and responsibilities are ultimately insignificant and unreliable. They’re subject to change at any given moment, and if such happens, it will jeopardize your happiness. The Artemis realizes this is no way to live, creates their own path and embodies freedom and independence to its fullest extent. The Artemis challenges every boundary that society attempts to impose on them, and as a result leads an extraordinary life. The Artemis never lets other people ascribe value to them as a person, or lets their ideals imperil their own. The Artemis takes the rules and bends them to their advantage, living free, unrestrained, and leading by example. An Artemis doesn’t fear death, poverty, or hardship. The Artemis takes a stance on a rebellious, non-conformist embrace of freedom in this civilization of prejudice and oppression.

