“Times and seasons, various life’s lessons.”

I wouldn’t call meeting you magical, although it made life beautiful.

It was good while it lasted.

Life went on.

Although it wasn’t the same. But it went on.

…

I look at things we used to do together, and the memories are back afresh, like they were never gone.

When things went south between us, I would get angry and irritated when I get these memories. I would be mad at myself for letting us happen at all. I mean, it could have been avoided, but I let it happen still.

Everyone deserves the happiness love brings, yeah? This was my consolation.

I remember when we’d take pictures together, times when I’d take random photos of you, do things together, talk about our goals and things we want to do, how we’d follow up on how each of our days went.

I miss caring for you, I miss calling you my baby, I miss holding your hands, I miss looking at your smile as you shy away. I miss a lot of things about you, more than I do about us.

Maybe there wasn’t actually an “us”, maybe I just didn’t get it. Or maybe there was an us that couldn’t work.

…

I’m much better now.

I no longer feel irritated by the thought of you, I no longer get angry at me for growing this very soft spot for you. I know I am much better now because I now talk to you as freely as I normally would — I see pictures of you and there are no triggers too.

I am happy for me, you should be too.

With you, i realized that I can love again.

Our time together was good while it lasted, for this, I am grateful.

Cheers to loving again, and being loved. 🥂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash