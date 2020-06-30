It’s that time of year in the Pacific Northwest when Mother Nature not only makes herself known in vivid color of riotous blossoms and 50 shades of green on every tree, but in storms that vie with the incredible Native American drums of thunder.

Willa used to get scared out of her wits when thunder crashed, banged, and boomed! Our Vet had us try homeopathic remedies, a calming prescription, and a “thunder shirt” — all to no avail. Then we created a “thunder bunker,” lovingly known as her Zen den.

Simple yet effective:

We cover her crate with towels. She puts herself into it and we close the door just “to” — not latched. We listen for her to dig up her bedding, circle, and settle in. We turn on a large fan to cover the noise of the thunder and she sleeps through the storm.

Literal or figurative, when you’re scared or upset, where’s your Zen den?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan