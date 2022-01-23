Get Daily Email
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S1-2

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist S1-2

Globe and mail says it’s “brimming with both joy and compassion, this strange contrivance, and highly recommended.”

Watch full episodes now

Jane Levy (Suburgatory, Castle Rock) was nominated for the 2021 Best Actress Golden Globe as Zoey, a young woman who suddenly gains the ability to hear other people’s innermost thoughts… in song.

Pitch Perfect star and Teen Choice winner Skylar Astin co-stars as her bestie Max, with Glee star and Grammy nominee Alex Newell nominated for a 2021 Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor award as Mo. Golden Globe nominee Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Parenthood), John Clarence Stewart (What/If, Luke Cage), Critics Choice and Teen Choice nominee Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie, The O.C.), and Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth, Back to the Future III) also feature.

Exec produced by multiple Emmy-nominated producer Paul Feig (Love Life, Spy, The Office) and Emmy nominated Two and a Half Men producers Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, this quirky musical comedy won a 2020 Emmy for its Outstanding Choreography and has an 8.2/10 score on IMDb. Globe and Mail says it’s “brimming with both joy and compassion, this strange contrivance, and highly recommended.”

Season 1-2 are ready to binge-watch on Showmax.

This post was previously published on theplumlist.com under a Creative Commons License.

About The Plum List

The Plum List highlights the best shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Showmax, DStv and Amazon Prime in South Africa. Find more shows and reviews on theplumlist.com.

Content licensed here under a Creative Commons 4.0 license. Sharing and reposting info here.

