Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist S1-2

Jane Levy (Suburgatory, Castle Rock) was nominated for the 2021 Best Actress Golden Globe as Zoey, a young woman who suddenly gains the ability to hear other people’s innermost thoughts… in song.

Pitch Perfect star and Teen Choice winner Skylar Astin co-stars as her bestie Max, with Glee star and Grammy nominee Alex Newell nominated for a 2021 Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor award as Mo. Golden Globe nominee Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Parenthood), John Clarence Stewart (What/If, Luke Cage), Critics Choice and Teen Choice nominee Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie, The O.C.), and Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth, Back to the Future III) also feature.

Exec produced by multiple Emmy-nominated producer Paul Feig (Love Life, Spy, The Office) and Emmy nominated Two and a Half Men producers Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, this quirky musical comedy won a 2020 Emmy for its Outstanding Choreography and has an 8.2/10 score on IMDb. Globe and Mail says it’s “brimming with both joy and compassion, this strange contrivance, and highly recommended.”

