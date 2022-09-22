Gay Sex Worker Finds Confidence in Himself & His Work. “What Is There To Be Ashamed Of?” [Video]

.

.

Living in London and working at a salon, Tomik Dash decided to turn to sex work when he had a difficult time making ends meet. Though it helped him financially, he kept this new job from his boyfriend, who would eventually find out after looking through his phone. Tomik’s internalized shame over his sex work carried into his next relationship, where – again – he kept that info from his boyfriend and – again – the boyfriend found out from going through his phone. In therapy, Tomik learned there was nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, it was his sex work thatenabled him to live and thrive in New York CIty. Empowered with this new confidence, Tomik learned to be more forthcoming with others about his job, would go on to publish two Fine Art magazines, begin advocating for racial inclusivity in the queer community, and also create a podcast about sex work.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

My name is Tomik Dash. I am from Brooklyn, New York.

Nine years ago, I was living in London, England. I went there on the plan to be there for two weeks.

All these things started happening that made it feel like I was supposed to stay. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I found an apartment. I found a job in a salon and I ended up staying for six months.

The salon I was working in, it wasn’t like a salon where you walk in and you’re just busy

right off the jump. It was kind of like, you have to build your clientele.

And so I needed money and I began doing sex work.

At the time in the salon, right from when I started working there, I met this beautiful boy

and we started dating really quickly and we fell in love really quickly and this was the

first relationship that I was in, where I was doing sex work at the time and I was

really kind of self-conscious about disclosing that to him, so I didn’t.

As time went on, he found out. And the way he found out was because he went through my phone.

And I just basically told him everything. I told him the reason that I was doing it. I told him Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

how much I was enjoying the benefits I was reaping from it,

so much to the extent that I actually wanted to quit the salon.

He was just very self-conscious about me quitting the salon because he lived with his family and

he’s like, “Well, what will they think if you’re here and you’re not working? Like

how are you making money? What am I going to tell them? I can’t tell them that.”

So I really stayed at the salon for him.

Being in London made me realize, I think I want to move to New York. We had discussed it and

decided to move to New York together. I kind of went there first and kind of found the apartment Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

and got everything set up. The room was $1,800 and a three bedroom apartment. We were meant to

be splitting it and he wasn’t really making enough money to split it. Found a job at a salon. That

still wasn’t enough to cover $1,800 on my own, so I was supplementing it with sex work again.

That relationship ended up dissolving, not because of that,

but there was a lot of lessons learned from that, for sure.

After that breakup, I ended up meeting another guy and we started dating and I also did not disclose

to him what I was doing. We were together for almost a year and… similar situation,

I was asleep and a notification popped up on my phone and he read it and

he never said anything about it. Towards the end of our relationship, we were having…

our thing was issues with communication. As that came to a head, he brought up that he knew

what I was doing and just asked me. He was like, “Well, why didn’t you tell me?” But that point,

the relationship was ending and we broke up and I got into therapy.

One of the things that I really wanted to focus on was my shame around what

I was doing. My therapist was like, “Why do you feel that way?” They’re like, “You

live in New York City, which is a very hard city for people to live in. Everybody doesn’t make it.

You pay all of your own bills. You keep a roof over your head. You are taking care of yourself.

What is there to be ashamed of?” And kind of like focusing on that and really thinking about how

they were right. Therapy was very helpful because once I got into the next relationship,

I had a lot more confidence.

I met this guy who I was catching feelings for and I remember, probably a weekend, like

just in text messages, I was just like, “Hey, I want to tell you something. I escort.” And he

sent me a message back and he was just like, “Wow. Thank you for telling me. That’s not a big deal to

me. And also by the way, I am HIV positive.” So it was kind of like a way for him to disclose

something as well and it’s kind of like… I was like, okay, now we both have our cards on the

table and it feels really good kind of going into something with open communication and honesty.

That relationship lasted for about two years. So halfway through that relationship,

while I was still in therapy, I decided that I wanted to start a podcast

and I wanted the podcast to be about sex work. It’s actually called “Sex Werrrk!” The

podcast premise was basically me providing an opportunity for people who don’t have any kind

of experience or interaction with sex workers, to get a glimpse of who we are, what we do, and

it was also an opportunity for other sex workers to listen and be able to feel like you have peers.

I remember after I released the very first episode,

I get a phone call from my mom and she’s like, “Hey babe. I’m in the car with your godfather and

we just listened to your first episode of the podcast. I’m really proud of you.”

She was like, “I didn’t know what to expect, but it was really educational and it was really

enlightening. I’m glad that you feel strong enough to kind of stand in your power and do

that.” I remember feeling if she doesn’t care, I really don’t give a fuck what anybody else thinks.

So today I am the president of a nonprofit organization out of Fire Island that advocates

for racial and transgender equity in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove. It’s called

BaBEC, which is the Black and Brown Equity Coalition. Also, I am the publisher of a regional

LGBTQ Fine Art Magazine that goes out in Fire Island and in Provincetown in the summertime.

They are called Fag Rag Fire Island and Fag Rag Provincetown. I still do sex work to support that.

Just looking back from where I started with kind of being very ashamed and being like doing this

whole thing, like clandestinely and in the shadows almost, and not having anyone to talk to about it,

to being completely open about it and proud about it, is just a nice kind of arc.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock