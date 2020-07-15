Vulnerability – Final Round

You’ve been writing to us about vulnerability following our previous two rounds and we’re going to delve into your thoughts and experiences. This journey started with us talking about men and vulnerability in relationships. Now we want to know if vulnerability culture is useful at all, and how does it benefit or hold back men and women differently.
Hosts:
- Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll
Producers:
- Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell
Additional links:
Patreon page – support the podcast for the cost of a coffee!
https://www.patreon.com/thegenderknot
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
