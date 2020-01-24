Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Good For The Soul / 3 Surprising Ways Journaling Makes Me a Better Writer

3 Surprising Ways Journaling Makes Me a Better Writer

The benefits of journaling go far beyond the emotional and intellectual.

by Leave a Comment

Nearly every morning, I sit down and compose 2-3 handwritten pages in my journal. I follow a practice called “Morning Pages,” which is outlined by Julia Cameron in her excellent book The Artist’s Way.

I don’t have any agenda for what I’m writing about. I write about whatever comes to mind. Usually, I’m talking about my feelings, what’s happening in my life, or sorting out a problem I need to solve.

But the benefits of journaling go far beyond the emotional and intellectual. In fact, journaling helps you become a better overall writer in three practical, and surprising, ways:

1. You develop the habit of writing every day.

If you’re going to be successful on any level as a writer, then regular writing is a must. The more you write, the better you are going to become.

Whether you are writing books, blog posts, articles, social media posts, podcast content, or something else … a daily writing habit will help you improve your skills. Your ability to write solid content quickly is a skill that is transferable to almost any type of work.

2. You release your creativity through the act of writing.

Nearly every time I sit down to journal, it generates ideas, thoughts, or memories about something that I would not have accessed otherwise. This creativity spills over to other areas of your life.

We live in a fast-paced world. It’s critical to slow down and just observe for a few moments—to process what is going on. Journaling is a great way to do this. You are a better thinker and writer when you can critically observe both yourself and the world around you.

3. You have a written record of your life.

One of my most prized possessions is a notebook from the 1970’s that contains handwritten poems from my grandmother. She was a great writer, and oh how I wish she had kept a journal! I’m very much like her in the way that I think, create, and process the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you keep a journal, you have a record of your thoughts and ideas. You can look back and see your progress and how you have changed and grown.

Having a journal benefits you both now and in the future. Journaling also helps you become a better writer for your business, company, or organization.

I can’t begin to tell you how much this simple habit of doing journaling has impacted my life. If you’ve never done journaling, I encourage you to start small with just a few minutes a day, or even just a half-page a day for a week. Give it a try and see what you think.

Do you keep a journal? If so, how has it helped you become a better writer?

Photo: IStock

About Kent Sanders

I am a writer, guitarist, creative coach and author of The Artist's Suitcase: 26 Essentials for the Creative Journey. My mission is to help others unlock their creative potential. I write about creativity and the arts, culture, and fatherhood both here at The Good Men Project and around the web. I am also a college professor who teaches music, art, technology, and writing. You can find lots of resources for creative people at kentsanders.net, and you can connect with me on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.