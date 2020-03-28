Stop where you are
slip into your fingers
and your toes
until the ends reach the boundary.
Widen your gaze
outstretching
as your eyes light
on the scene that you’re currently
standing in
an actor between takes
as the director takes a smoke break.
It’s bizarre to think that
every scene — every instant of your life
every time that you stuttered
stressed
feared
raged
doubted
hoped
challenged
celebrated
wondered
negotiated
compromised
dreaded
has led to this sacred
but also very mundane
and under-impressive moment.
Ready
and
action.
—
—
—
.