Stop where you are

slip into your fingers

and your toes

until the ends reach the boundary.

Widen your gaze

outstretching

as your eyes light

on the scene that you’re currently

standing in

an actor between takes

as the director takes a smoke break.

It’s bizarre to think that

every scene — every instant of your life

every time that you stuttered

stressed

feared

raged

doubted

hoped

challenged

celebrated

wondered

negotiated

compromised

dreaded

has led to this sacred

but also very mundane

and under-impressive moment.

Ready

and

action.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com