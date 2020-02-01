Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Feeling a Sense of Pointlessness in Your Everyday Life

Feeling a Sense of Pointlessness in Your Everyday Life

Rewire your brain for excitement and clarity of purpose.

by Leave a Comment

When you lose sight of your purpose, and you can no longer answer your why, then you are not living as your best self. If you are in this situation I’m sure you have already come to realize this, maybe you’re asking yourself, what happened over the last decade and a half? That giant chasm between the person you are now and the person you were twenty years ago.

Did you feel like you were living then, but perhaps you don’t feel like you are living now? Most of what you do at work and/or at home feels pointless or has lost the meaning it once had for you. This is an excellent time for you to take the next five minutes and reflect on one thing you would love to see change in your current daily life.

Losing your sense of purpose and not knowing your “why” will leave you in a purgatory state that lacks fulfillment.

It is important that you take a few minutes to connect with that younger self, that self you may have left behind many years ago because you felt you had to take on the weight and responsibilities of others or life in general.

Closing your eyes and taking a few deep belly breaths, reconnect with that one period in your life when you felt alive, free, and full of purpose. Remember it isn’t the circumstances that matter.  It isn’t as if you need to take steps to recreate that tangible life again.

The only important thing is that you must connect with that core feeling, that powerful experience you felt from this era of your life. When you reconnect with this, you must revisit it multiple times per day, recreating the feeling in your mind over and over until it becomes innate. Once this experience becomes automatic, that is when you can begin making tangible life changes.

About Kathleen Reily

Kathleen grew up in Chapel Hill, NC and received a B.A in Economics. After trying her hand at policy research it became clear that was not her path, and took a 180 switch into mindset coaching as a result of other life experiences. She is now a Mindset Coach for Midlife Men in New York City. Kathleen specializes in teaching her clients how to rewire emotional patterns in the brain through an eight-week remote program, by using techniques rooted in neuroplasticity. She empowers men to step out of the roles they are playing for validation, by connecting fully with the authentic self. Her clients have eliminated obstacles such as anxiety, disillusionment with life, lack of happiness in the present moment, and lack of clarity on how to live the next chapter of their lives. You can find free content and trainings by clicking the following link: https://zfrmz.com/sSh10KVsOLgEzSU9eMeY

