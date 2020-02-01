Feeling a Sense of Pointlessness in Your Everyday Life

When you lose sight of your purpose, and you can no longer answer your why, then you are not living as your best self. If you are in this situation I’m sure you have already come to realize this, maybe you’re asking yourself, what happened over the last decade and a half? That giant chasm between the person you are now and the person you were twenty years ago.

Did you feel like you were living then, but perhaps you don’t feel like you are living now? Most of what you do at work and/or at home feels pointless or has lost the meaning it once had for you. This is an excellent time for you to take the next five minutes and reflect on one thing you would love to see change in your current daily life.

Losing your sense of purpose and not knowing your “why” will leave you in a purgatory state that lacks fulfillment.

It is important that you take a few minutes to connect with that younger self, that self you may have left behind many years ago because you felt you had to take on the weight and responsibilities of others or life in general.

Closing your eyes and taking a few deep belly breaths, reconnect with that one period in your life when you felt alive, free, and full of purpose. Remember it isn’t the circumstances that matter. It isn’t as if you need to take steps to recreate that tangible life again.

The only important thing is that you must connect with that core feeling, that powerful experience you felt from this era of your life. When you reconnect with this, you must revisit it multiple times per day, recreating the feeling in your mind over and over until it becomes innate. Once this experience becomes automatic, that is when you can begin making tangible life changes.

