The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Good For The Soul / The Steps We Take

The Steps We Take

In the end we grow stronger, and that’s what matters.

by

When we go through trials and struggles, our faith gets stronger.

I think that it is so cool God loves us so much he gives us dozens and dozens of different analogies to who he is.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About David J. Meyer

The way I survive in this world is by writing...well technically I write software, but still "writing". However, I also have many other passions including roasting coffee, outdoors, krav maga, and much more! To put it simply: I love learning and trying new things that help make me a better man. I also love writing and sharing what I learn along the way! My main source of passion and wisdom comes from my faith in Jesus, which provides me with a lot of wisdom in life about striving to become a better man of God.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

