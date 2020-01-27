11 Things Not to Do in Iran

generally I did not really follow the
news I really don’t like it however
recently there was this really huge
situation where Iran and United States
had crazy crazy tensions going on a lot
of people thought there was gonna be you
know another big war another really
really intense situation and so far it
seems that it didn’t really happen thank
God that being said you might be aware
of the fact that around two-and-a-half
years ago I went to Iran and I spent two
weeks traveling literally all around the
country I made a video about my
experiences there it’s called my daily
life in Iran you can find it in the
description box down below and honestly
that trip was was very different from
what I expected going to Iran and I
remember before you know go to the
control is actually quite afraid yet
pink the hair I was astonished by you
know how friendly the people we’re and
and and how nice everyone treated me and
stuff and you know so because there’s
all these talks happening you know about
Iran and stuff I also wanted to make
this video where I would share my
experiences in that country and my
experiences with the local people I
don’t want to talk about you know the
government or politics or whatever I’m
really not into that I just want to tell
you what I saw and what I experienced in
Iran traveling there as a solo traveler
so that hopefully you could get a better
idea of what the countries really like I
don’t know if many people will travel
there now because of all the tensions if
you do travel there this videos
obviously gonna be really useful to you
on your trip however if you don’t want
to travel there or will never travel
there and that’s also fine I think you
will learn so much about Iran so stick
around watch the video for as long as
you like
if you agree with me let me know in the
comments if you don’t agree with me let
me know in the comments I really want to
you know have this conversation going
between people because I really
really really don’t think there should
be words at all in the world in the 21st
century these are 11 things you should
never be doing interrupt
let’s go
think not doing around number one is do
not forget to bring cash with you now
you probably know this Iran has been a
sanction country for a very long time
ever since the tensions began with the
United States after the the you know
took down the embassy and and because of
that their banking system is not
connected to any other banking system in
the world meaning you can never pay for
anything with your debit or credit card
and obviously none of the ATM’s will
ever work for you now I somehow didn’t
really know this fact obviously maybe I
didn’t do enough research going there so
when I came to the country only had
maybe $200 for two weeks and that’s
obviously not enough I so I was in a
really good tense situation because I
mean there there was hardly any other
way for me to you know get the money so
what I did is I you found some sort of a
guy who accepted the money by paypal and
gave me cash but that it was a very very
intense very long situation definitely
not recommended so bring you know as
much cash as you need with you to the
country and then you shouldn’t really
face any problems thing not to do in
Iran number two is do not worry about
being an American okay so I know this is
a really really really huge thing and
obviously it was a huge thing a few
years ago when I was traveling in Iran
it’s probably an even bigger thing right
now because of all the tensions of
course but when I was there I I was
actually talking with you know my guide
that I had for a couple of days and a
lot of people that I met and I also met
some Americans as well and so I was
asking everyone like you know if for
example if I was an American if I had an
American passport today would that
actually be a thing and everyone said no
Jill we have a lot of American tourists
and even though people from the US
Canada and United Kingdom cannot travel
there so they need to go on a guided
tour but everyone really treats them you
know well as as any other tourist in a
way a lot of people are actually very
excited that you know Americans for
example come there because that means
you know they respect their country and
they want to see what it’s really like
as opposed to watching the news and
stuff now I’m not sure if that has
changed over the last you know few days
or a few weeks
I really hope it hasn’t but when I was
there it was completely fine so yes I
guess do a bit of research about the
current situation but when I was there
it was completely fine to be an American
and everyone in fact was really really
happy to welcome you and I don’t know
here doing this money thing not to do in
a round number three is do not wear
shorts as you know Iran is I guess a bit
of a conservative picture not only
because people are conservative but also
some of the laws are quite conservative
as well and one of those laws is that
you cannot really you know show a lot of
your body feel so for women that means
you always need to cover your shoulders
and you know hearing their arms and and
another shirt legs and stuff and also
women need to wear either hijabs or
scarves it’s not really like a lot of
the women when they wear scarves
especially the partners they really wear
it like this so you can still see their
hair and stuff so it’s not really
enforced big time but I mean you have to
have something to cover your hair and
and for men that means never wearing
shirts I mean shorts are illegal in Iran
which is which is which is maybe funny
but it’s it’s it’s a really interesting
really unique thing in a way so you
always need to wear pants for men
t-shirts are also okay if if if they
covered the shoulders as well so yes I
guess a dress a bit more conservatively
then you might be used to at home but
for most people that I met it didn’t
really cause a lot of inconvenience in a
way it was it was a pretty interesting
experience being there as a tourist and
having to always wear pants and stuff
you know so you should be fine just do
not wear shirts think not you in a round
number four which is actually really
really really cool thing and that is do
not be surprised when you get loads of
things for free now Iran is one of those
really awesome countries where if you’re
there as as a guest people respect you
so much more
then most other countries around the
world their hospitality is not just you
know being nice to you and smiling to
and stuff it’s doing so much more and
one of those things is they always give
you things for free it’s crazy
like a magic let’s see I go to a grocery
start lets you buy you know various
things for my lunch for whatever six
dollars and lets you only have a twenty
dollar note yeah so I give it to them
but for them it’s a big note and let’s
see they don’t have change they’ll say
oh yeah don’t worry about it just just
take it home you know and then I’d be
insisting on paying in seven days in a
row you’re a guest do not worry
thank you for coming to my country I
respect it have a nice day
and that’s virtually in a grocery store
what that’s crazy and I mean I’ve I’ve
had so many situations like this
obviously not always it depends on the
person you know some of some people
might not want to give you things for
fries is their choice but I probably had
situations like this maybe ten times you
know being invited for tea for coffee
being given free snacks or sweets free
groceries free rides I mean all sorts of
things so if you’re in Iran and someone
offers you free things generally it’s
not a scam generally people are just
being really nice really friendly and
really really hospitable to you so you
can be surprised but don’t be too
surprised thing not to do in a round
number five is do not forget to double
check about invitations for lunch or
dinner so once again as they already
established Iranians are very very
hospitable people in fact there are some
of the most hospitable people have ever
met in my entire life
but there’s this thing where sometimes
sometimes if they offer you to take you
out for lunch or out for dinner let’s
say they just meet you on the street and
go oh you want to have dinner with us
I’m
seven times for some people it is like a
cultural thing to be nice as opposed to
an actual invitation you know so what
you need to do is you always need to
double check with them because I’ve
heard so many funny stories from other
travelers for example you know let’s see
people from the UK or you know countries
like this they generally don’t want to
be rude or impolite so for them turning
some offer down is is like is a very
tricky thing so example let’s see there
would be a few a few English people
traveling the country and then some some
locals approach time when they go you
want to have lunch with us or and then
over this and then let’s see they don’t
really want to go cuz they’re busy right
but they don’t want to turn them down so
they go well okay guess let’s go but
then in those specific cases the local
people asked because they wanted to seem
polite you know what I mean so both
parties didn’t want to be employed but
that both parties know to have that
lunch together but they all go and I
mean you know they don’t want to be
there but they do it so so always
double-check when people are offering
you free things or you know lunch or
dinner or whatever most of the time they
really really really mean it but I guess
five percent of the time they might just
be trying to be polite so you’re
definitely not gonna be rude if you
double check and then if they say oh no
of course those don’t then of course you
go and have yourself the best time ever
think not to do in a round number six
and once I get a super funny thing and
that is do not over eat on onions so
Iran is the only country in the world
that I’ve seen where literally every
restaurant you go to for food they
always bring you the food then obviously
some some you know salad or whatever on
this side and they will always always
always give you a
Oh big onion just like this they don’t
get it they don’t do anything with it
they just give it to you I really do
like on the onions so I was eating them
every single day they’re free they’re so
decent they’re so good but yeah yeah I
guess you know be careful with it
because if you had all the onions they
give you your beer in ten onions per day
and that might be a big too much thing
not to do in a round number seven is do
not display your affection publicly to
your partner so as you probably know in
most Muslim countries around the world
people generally do not really you know
kiss in public and they definitely don’t
make out in public and Stephan and men
and I guess it makes sense it’s part of
the culture and part of the religion as
well and Iran is definitely one of the
more conservative countries among them
so so yes do not you know do not you
know do things like that even if you’re
traveling with your boyfriend/girlfriend
husband/wife whatever you know you can
do whatever you like in your hotel room
but not out of the sheet thing not to do
in the round number eight is do not
expect to find alcohol when I was there
I I definitely wasn’t searching for
alcohol so I’m not really sure you could
find it maybe in some really fancy
hotels or maybe in the under gun bars or
whatever but I know it’s gonna be hard
once again it’s it’s sort of similar
with most you know Muslim countries that
are a bit more strict like you know
Saudi Arabia and stuff and so don’t
expect to find out all just chill relax
you can definitely live life without it
for sure thing not to do in Iran number
nine is do not be surprised when people
approach you on the street you know in
in in quite a few countries around the
world when you’re traveling as a tourist
if people approach you on the street and
generally it might not be the best thing
you know it could be part of a scam or
maybe they want to sell you something or
maybe would they want to take you
somewhere where they’re getting a
commission you know what I mean there’s
all these things happening so so so as a
you know as a solo backpacker traveling
the world for what six years now I
learned not to necessarily be too
excited when someone random
punches me on the streets to talk to me
however in around the situation was
completely completely different I was
approached by literally dozens of people
everywhere he went and they simply
wanted to talk to me literally that’s it
they either wanted to offer me free
things or invite me somewhere or
literally just talk to me because they
wanted to practice their English or they
wanted to ask my opinion about the
current world affairs or what I think
about Iran or you know things like that
so don’t be surprised that just you know
embrace that I think it’s generally
super super super nice experiences they
literally every traveler I’ve ever met
in Iran told me that some of the best
things they did throughout the trip was
just after the local people and you know
see where life took them so yes
don’t be surprised about it be excited
about it thing not to do number 10 is
don’t offer to shake hands with the
opposite sex once again this is a this
is a similar thing to a few of the
others where you know Iran is a bit
conservative in some ways m-maybe
quietly quite conservative in some ways
and and and and what of them is is
obviously that if you don’t really know
someone of the opposite sex you know if
you’re if you’re not part of the family
or if you’re not really really good
friends and so if you genuinely don’t
you know she cans or touch or kiss on
the cheek you know it’s not true that’s
right so I so yes so just don’t offer to
shake hands with ya men if you’re a
woman and a woman if you’re a man if if
the local person offers to shake their
hand and stuff wonderful go for it go
for it but don’t necessarily initiate it
yourself because it could be seen as a
bit upset even though I’m sure people
who know that you don’t you don’t know
guess
you’re from the right just see what they
do and follow their lead and finally the
last thing think not to doing around
number 11 is do not give people the
thumbs up so you know I guess in Europe
and and and quite a few other places
this means like a great thing it was
like yeah let’s go
cool bro you know awesome stuff like
that but in Iran it means something else
it means you know it means it means it
again so don’t really use it too much
even if you want to each hike and I know
that a lot of people are hiking in Iran
including a friend of mine called Nick
from you know indigo traveler he had an
awesome experiences hitchhiking in Iran
so even then you don’t do this you do
something like you know oh hey or this
you know you do this well that’s pretty
much it those are the 11 things I would
advise you not to do in Iran I really do
hope that this gave you made me a better
perspective on you know what the local
people really are because you don’t
really get to see things like this on
the news you get to see politics and
Wars and attacks
Rapids in this Annette yet in reality
you know most of the people in the
country it might be you know quite
different from what we sometimes tend to
think and and certainly the people in
Iran where some of the friendly is some
of the most hospitable some of them
nicest people have seen or met in my
entire life and them I’m sure that if
you go to the country someday maybe when
it’s not as tense as it is right now
you’ll have a very similar experience to
mine that’ll being said I really want to
thank the wonderful sponsor of this
video apparently it’s an American
company which I’d love to do one back
for you know sponsoring a video about
Iran they’re awesome they’re one of my
favorite companies in the whole world
and the company is called Skillshare
everything I learned about you know
business online business marketing about
filmmaking editing and all these things
came from either books or online courses
and so a lot of things that I’ve learned
personally was from Skillshare
specifically because skill sure is one
of the largest online courses platforms
in the world it’s a place where you know
millions of creative people come
together to learn from one another to
watch online courses to improve their
skills about literally any kind of topic
you can you can think of you know
freelancing software engineering design
filmmaking editing the voiceovers
literally anything and so if you want to
become a digital nomad yourself and you
know travel the world for as long as I
have you really do need to pick up some
sort of an online skill and you know
there’s no better platform in the world
for that I think than Skillshare now as
always kill sure are giving my awesome
audience an incredible deal where if you
go to the link in the description box
right now and you register you will get
a two months free premium membership
with them and then you know if you want
to extend wonderful if you don’t want to
extend wonderful as well and no
commitment man what we’re editing the
video right now and I just realized that
I forgot to mention that one of my
favorite courses on Skillshare is this
cars that’s called how to stand out and
make money on YouTube way my boy Josh
here
so definitely go give Skillshare a shot
click the link in the description box
down below and check out the course as
well I’m sure you’re gonna love it let’s
get back and if you do decide to extend
their incredibly affordable again you
can watch literally thousands of online
courses for as little as ten dollars per
month if you get the uh no subscription
and I definitely couldn’t recommend the
skill sure enough especially since they
sponsored a video about Iran at the
company epic epic and once again thank
you so much for watching the video until
the end I really hope you learned some
things about you know the Iranian people
which might be different from what you
tend to see on the news and I really
hope that somehow we can all understand
that in the 21st century we really
shouldn’t be making Wars but we should
be making peace we’re all nice were all
kind we’re all beautiful in our own ways
and we’re all really good friends so
thank you have a wonderful day and
I guess if you ever get to see Iran with
your own eyes definitely go for it I
really hope that even American people
can go there hopefully in the future if
things calm down a bit
you
