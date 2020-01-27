Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / 11 Things Not to Do in Iran

11 Things Not to Do in Iran

Jacob Laukaitis discusses the country and culture of Iran based on his first hand travel experience.

by

generally I did not really follow the
00:01
news I really don't like it however
00:03
recently there was this really huge
00:05
situation where Iran and United States
00:09
had crazy crazy tensions going on a lot
00:13
of people thought there was gonna be you
00:15
know another big war another really
00:18
really intense situation and so far it
00:19
seems that it didn't really happen thank
00:22
God that being said you might be aware
00:25
of the fact that around two-and-a-half
00:27
years ago I went to Iran and I spent two
00:30
weeks traveling literally all around the
00:32
country I made a video about my
00:34
experiences there it's called my daily
00:35
life in Iran you can find it in the
00:38
description box down below and honestly
00:41
that trip was was very different from
00:44
what I expected going to Iran and I
00:46
remember before you know go to the
00:47
control is actually quite afraid yet
00:49
pink the hair I was astonished by you
00:52
know how friendly the people we're and
00:54
and and how nice everyone treated me and
00:57
stuff and you know so because there's
00:59
all these talks happening you know about
01:00
Iran and stuff I also wanted to make
01:02
this video where I would share my
01:04
experiences in that country and my
01:06
experiences with the local people I
01:08
don't want to talk about you know the
01:09
government or politics or whatever I'm
01:11
really not into that I just want to tell
01:13
you what I saw and what I experienced in
01:16
Iran traveling there as a solo traveler
01:20
so that hopefully you could get a better
01:22
idea of what the countries really like I
01:24
don't know if many people will travel
01:26
there now because of all the tensions if
01:29
you do travel there this videos
01:30
obviously gonna be really useful to you
01:32
on your trip however if you don't want
01:34
to travel there or will never travel
01:35
there and that's also fine I think you
01:38
will learn so much about Iran so stick
01:40
around watch the video for as long as
01:42
you like
01:43
if you agree with me let me know in the
01:45
comments if you don't agree with me let
01:47
me know in the comments I really want to
01:49
you know have this conversation going
01:51
between people because I really
01:54
really really don't think there should
01:56
be words at all in the world in the 21st
01:59
century these are 11 things you should
02:02
never be doing interrupt
02:04
let's go
02:06
[Music]
02:15
think not doing around number one is do
02:20
not forget to bring cash with you now
02:23
you probably know this Iran has been a
02:25
sanction country for a very long time
02:26
ever since the tensions began with the
02:28
United States after the the you know
02:31
took down the embassy and and because of
02:34
that their banking system is not
02:36
connected to any other banking system in
02:37
the world meaning you can never pay for
02:39
anything with your debit or credit card
02:42
and obviously none of the ATM's will
02:43
ever work for you now I somehow didn't
02:46
really know this fact obviously maybe I
02:47
didn't do enough research going there so
02:50
when I came to the country only had
02:51
maybe $200 for two weeks and that's
02:53
obviously not enough I so I was in a
02:55
really good tense situation because I
02:57
mean there there was hardly any other
02:59
way for me to you know get the money so
03:02
what I did is I you found some sort of a
03:04
guy who accepted the money by paypal and
03:06
gave me cash but that it was a very very
03:08
intense very long situation definitely
03:11
not recommended so bring you know as
03:12
much cash as you need with you to the
03:14
country and then you shouldn't really
03:17
face any problems thing not to do in
03:20
Iran number two is do not worry about
03:24
being an American okay so I know this is
03:28
a really really really huge thing and
03:30
obviously it was a huge thing a few
03:31
years ago when I was traveling in Iran
03:33
it's probably an even bigger thing right
03:35
now because of all the tensions of
03:37
course but when I was there I I was
03:40
actually talking with you know my guide
03:42
that I had for a couple of days and a
03:44
lot of people that I met and I also met
03:46
some Americans as well and so I was
03:48
asking everyone like you know if for
03:50
example if I was an American if I had an
03:51
American passport today would that
03:53
actually be a thing and everyone said no
03:56
Jill we have a lot of American tourists
03:59
and even though people from the US
04:01
Canada and United Kingdom cannot travel
04:03
there so they need to go on a guided
04:05
tour but everyone really treats them you
04:08
know well as as any other tourist in a
04:10
way a lot of people are actually very
04:11
excited that you know Americans for
04:13
example come there because that means
04:15
you know they respect their country and
04:16
they want to see what it's really like
04:18
as opposed to watching the news and
04:19
stuff now I'm not sure if that has
04:22
changed over the last you know few days
04:24
or a few weeks
04:25
I really hope it hasn't but when I was
04:28
there it was completely fine so yes I
04:32
guess do a bit of research about the
04:35
current situation but when I was there
04:36
it was completely fine to be an American
04:38
and everyone in fact was really really
04:40
happy to welcome you and I don't know
04:43
here doing this money thing not to do in
04:47
a round number three is do not wear
04:50
shorts as you know Iran is I guess a bit
04:54
of a conservative picture not only
04:55
because people are conservative but also
04:57
some of the laws are quite conservative
05:00
as well and one of those laws is that
05:02
you cannot really you know show a lot of
05:07
your body feel so for women that means
05:10
you always need to cover your shoulders
05:13
and you know hearing their arms and and
05:15
another shirt legs and stuff and also
05:17
women need to wear either hijabs or
05:20
scarves it's not really like a lot of
05:23
the women when they wear scarves
05:24
especially the partners they really wear
05:26
it like this so you can still see their
05:28
hair and stuff so it's not really
05:29
enforced big time but I mean you have to
05:31
have something to cover your hair and
05:34
and for men that means never wearing
05:37
shirts I mean shorts are illegal in Iran
05:39
which is which is which is maybe funny
05:41
but it's it's it's a really interesting
05:43
really unique thing in a way so you
05:45
always need to wear pants for men
05:47
t-shirts are also okay if if if they
05:49
covered the shoulders as well so yes I
05:51
guess a dress a bit more conservatively
05:53
then you might be used to at home but
05:56
for most people that I met it didn't
05:58
really cause a lot of inconvenience in a
05:59
way it was it was a pretty interesting
06:00
experience being there as a tourist and
06:02
having to always wear pants and stuff
06:04
you know so you should be fine just do
06:08
not wear shirts think not you in a round
06:10
number four which is actually really
06:13
really really cool thing and that is do
06:16
not be surprised when you get loads of
06:18
things for free now Iran is one of those
06:21
really awesome countries where if you're
06:23
there as as a guest people respect you
06:26
so much more
06:27
then most other countries around the
06:30
world their hospitality is not just you
06:33
know being nice to you and smiling to
06:35
and stuff it's doing so much more and
06:36
one of those things is they always give
06:39
you things for free it's crazy
06:41
like a magic let's see I go to a grocery
06:43
start lets you buy you know various
06:45
things for my lunch for whatever six
06:47
dollars and lets you only have a twenty
06:49
dollar note yeah so I give it to them
06:51
but for them it's a big note and let's
06:53
see they don't have change they'll say
06:54
oh yeah don't worry about it just just
06:57
take it home you know and then I'd be
06:59
insisting on paying in seven days in a
07:01
row you're a guest do not worry
07:02
thank you for coming to my country I
07:04
respect it have a nice day
07:06
and that's virtually in a grocery store
07:09
what that's crazy and I mean I've I've
07:13
had so many situations like this
07:15
obviously not always it depends on the
07:16
person you know some of some people
07:18
might not want to give you things for
07:19
fries is their choice but I probably had
07:22
situations like this maybe ten times you
07:24
know being invited for tea for coffee
07:26
being given free snacks or sweets free
07:29
groceries free rides I mean all sorts of
07:33
things so if you're in Iran and someone
07:35
offers you free things generally it's
07:37
not a scam generally people are just
07:39
being really nice really friendly and
07:41
really really hospitable to you so you
07:44
can be surprised but don't be too
07:46
surprised thing not to do in a round
07:48
number five is do not forget to double
07:52
check about invitations for lunch or
07:54
dinner so once again as they already
07:56
established Iranians are very very
07:59
hospitable
08:00
of the most hospitable people have ever
08:02
met in my entire life
08:04
but there’s this thing where sometimes
08:08
sometimes if they offer you to take you
08:11
out for lunch or out for dinner let’s
08:13
say they just meet you on the street and
08:14
go oh you want to have dinner with us
08:16
I’m
08:17
seven times for some people it is like a
08:21
cultural thing to be nice as opposed to
08:23
an actual invitation you know so what
08:25
you need to do is you always need to
08:27
double check with them because I’ve
08:29
heard so many funny stories from other
08:31
travelers for example you know let’s see
08:33
people from the UK or you know countries
08:35
like this they generally don’t want to
08:36
be rude or impolite so for them turning
08:40
some offer down is is like is a very
08:44
tricky thing so example let’s see there
08:46
would be a few a few English people
08:48
traveling the country and then some some
08:50
locals approach time when they go you
08:52
want to have lunch with us or and then
08:53
over this and then let’s see they don’t
08:55
really want to go cuz they’re busy right
08:56
but they don’t want to turn them down so
08:59
they go well okay guess let’s go but
09:03
then in those specific cases the local
09:05
people asked because they wanted to seem
09:09
polite you know what I mean so both
09:11
parties didn’t want to be employed but
09:14
that both parties know to have that
09:16
lunch together but they all go and I
09:19
mean you know they don’t want to be
09:21
there but they do it so so always
09:24
double-check when people are offering
09:26
you free things or you know lunch or
09:28
dinner or whatever most of the time they
09:30
really really really mean it but I guess
09:31
five percent of the time they might just
09:33
be trying to be polite so you’re
09:36
definitely not gonna be rude if you
09:37
double check and then if they say oh no
09:39
of course those don’t then of course you
09:42
go and have yourself the best time ever
09:44
think not to do in a round number six
09:47
and once I get a super funny thing and
09:49
that is do not over eat on onions so
09:53
Iran is the only country in the world
09:54
that I’ve seen where literally every
09:56
restaurant you go to for food they
09:59
always bring you the food then obviously
10:01
some some you know salad or whatever on
10:04
this side and they will always always
10:05
always give you a
10:07
Oh big onion just like this they don’t
10:12
get it they don’t do anything with it
10:13
they just give it to you I really do
10:15
like on the onions so I was eating them
10:17
every single day they’re free they’re so
10:18
decent they’re so good but yeah yeah I
10:21
guess you know be careful with it
10:22
because if you had all the onions they
10:25
give you your beer in ten onions per day
10:27
and that might be a big too much thing
10:29
not to do in a round number seven is do
10:32
not display your affection publicly to
10:35
your partner so as you probably know in
10:38
most Muslim countries around the world
10:41
people generally do not really you know
10:44
kiss in public and they definitely don’t
10:46
make out in public and Stephan and men
10:49
and I guess it makes sense it’s part of
10:50
the culture and part of the religion as
10:52
well and Iran is definitely one of the
10:54
more conservative countries among them
10:56
so so yes do not you know do not you
10:59
know do things like that even if you’re
11:01
traveling with your boyfriend/girlfriend
11:03
husband/wife whatever you know you can
11:05
do whatever you like in your hotel room
11:06
but not out of the sheet thing not to do
11:10
in the round number eight is do not
11:11
expect to find alcohol when I was there
11:14
I I definitely wasn’t searching for
11:15
alcohol so I’m not really sure you could
11:18
find it maybe in some really fancy
11:19
hotels or maybe in the under gun bars or
11:23
whatever but I know it’s gonna be hard
11:25
once again it’s it’s sort of similar
11:27
with most you know Muslim countries that
11:30
are a bit more strict like you know
11:31
Saudi Arabia and stuff and so don’t
11:33
expect to find out all just chill relax
11:36
you can definitely live life without it
11:38
for sure thing not to do in Iran number
11:41
nine is do not be surprised when people
11:43
approach you on the street you know in
11:46
in in quite a few countries around the
11:48
world when you’re traveling as a tourist
11:49
if people approach you on the street and
11:52
generally it might not be the best thing
11:54
you know it could be part of a scam or
11:56
maybe they want to sell you something or
11:58
maybe would they want to take you
12:00
somewhere where they’re getting a
12:01
commission you know what I mean there’s
12:03
all these things happening so so so as a
12:04
you know as a solo backpacker traveling
12:07
the world for what six years now I
12:08
learned not to necessarily be too
12:11
excited when someone random
12:12
punches me on the streets to talk to me
12:14
however in around the situation was
12:16
completely completely different I was
12:18
approached by literally dozens of people
12:20
everywhere he went and they simply
12:22
wanted to talk to me literally that’s it
12:24
they either wanted to offer me free
12:26
things or invite me somewhere or
12:28
literally just talk to me because they
12:30
wanted to practice their English or they
12:32
wanted to ask my opinion about the
12:34
current world affairs or what I think
12:36
about Iran or you know things like that
12:37
so don’t be surprised that just you know
12:40
embrace that I think it’s generally
12:41
super super super nice experiences they
12:44
literally every traveler I’ve ever met
12:45
in Iran told me that some of the best
12:49
things they did throughout the trip was
12:51
just after the local people and you know
12:54
see where life took them so yes
12:56
don’t be surprised about it be excited
12:59
about it thing not to do number 10 is
13:02
don’t offer to shake hands with the
13:04
opposite sex once again this is a this
13:06
is a similar thing to a few of the
13:08
others where you know Iran is a bit
13:11
conservative in some ways m-maybe
13:13
quietly quite conservative in some ways
13:16
and and and and what of them is is
13:19
obviously that if you don’t really know
13:21
someone of the opposite sex you know if
13:23
you’re if you’re not part of the family
13:25
or if you’re not really really good
13:27
friends and so if you genuinely don’t
13:28
you know she cans or touch or kiss on
13:31
the cheek you know it’s not true that’s
13:33
right so I so yes so just don’t offer to
13:36
shake hands with ya men if you’re a
13:38
woman and a woman if you’re a man if if
13:41
the local person offers to shake their
13:43
hand and stuff wonderful go for it go
13:46
for it but don’t necessarily initiate it
13:48
yourself because it could be seen as a
13:51
bit upset even though I’m sure people
13:53
who know that you don’t you don’t know
13:55
guess
13:55
you’re from the right just see what they
13:57
do and follow their lead and finally the
14:02
last thing think not to doing around
14:04
number 11 is do not give people the
14:08
thumbs up so you know I guess in Europe
14:12
and and and quite a few other places
14:13
this means like a great thing it was
14:15
like yeah let’s go
14:18
cool bro you know awesome stuff like
14:20
that but in Iran it means something else
14:26
it means you know it means it means it
14:31
again so don’t really use it too much
14:33
even if you want to each hike and I know
14:35
that a lot of people are hiking in Iran
14:37
including a friend of mine called Nick
14:40
from you know indigo traveler he had an
14:42
awesome experiences hitchhiking in Iran
14:44
so even then you don’t do this you do
14:47
something like you know oh hey or this
14:50
you know you do this well that’s pretty
14:56
much it those are the 11 things I would
14:58
advise you not to do in Iran I really do
15:01
hope that this gave you made me a better
15:04
perspective on you know what the local
15:06
people really are because you don’t
15:08
really get to see things like this on
15:10
the news you get to see politics and
15:12
Wars and attacks
15:15
Rapids in this Annette yet in reality
15:18
you know most of the people in the
15:20
country it might be you know quite
15:22
different from what we sometimes tend to
15:25
think and and certainly the people in
15:27
Iran where some of the friendly is some
15:28
of the most hospitable some of them
15:30
nicest people have seen or met in my
15:33
entire life and them I’m sure that if
15:36
you go to the country someday maybe when
15:38
it’s not as tense as it is right now
15:40
you’ll have a very similar experience to
15:43
mine that’ll being said I really want to
15:45
thank the wonderful sponsor of this
15:47
video apparently it’s an American
15:49
company which I’d love to do one back
15:51
for you know sponsoring a video about
15:54
Iran they’re awesome they’re one of my
15:56
favorite companies in the whole world
15:57
and the company is called Skillshare
15:59
everything I learned about you know
16:02
business online business marketing about
16:05
filmmaking editing and all these things
16:07
came from either books or online courses
16:10
and so a lot of things that I’ve learned
16:11
personally was from Skillshare
16:13
specifically because skill sure is one
16:16
of the largest online courses platforms
16:18
in the world it’s a place where you know
16:20
millions of creative people come
16:21
together to learn from one another to
16:24
watch online courses to improve their
16:25
skills about literally any kind of topic
16:28
you can you can think of you know
16:29
freelancing software engineering design
16:32
filmmaking editing the voiceovers
16:36
literally anything and so if you want to
16:38
become a digital nomad yourself and you
16:40
know travel the world for as long as I
16:43
have you really do need to pick up some
16:45
sort of an online skill and you know
16:47
there’s no better platform in the world
16:49
for that I think than Skillshare now as
16:52
always kill sure are giving my awesome
16:54
audience an incredible deal where if you
16:57
go to the link in the description box
16:59
right now and you register you will get
17:01
a two months free premium membership
17:05
with them and then you know if you want
17:06
to extend wonderful if you don’t want to
17:08
extend wonderful as well and no
17:10
commitment man what we’re editing the
17:12
video right now and I just realized that
17:13
I forgot to mention that one of my
17:15
favorite courses on Skillshare is this
17:17
cars that’s called how to stand out and
17:19
make money on YouTube way my boy Josh
17:21
here
17:22
so definitely go give Skillshare a shot
17:24
click the link in the description box
17:26
down below and check out the course as
17:28
well I’m sure you’re gonna love it let’s
17:31
get back and if you do decide to extend
17:33
their incredibly affordable again you
17:34
can watch literally thousands of online
17:36
courses for as little as ten dollars per
17:39
month if you get the uh no subscription
17:41
and I definitely couldn’t recommend the
17:42
skill sure enough especially since they
17:45
sponsored a video about Iran at the
17:49
company epic epic and once again thank
17:52
you so much for watching the video until
17:54
the end I really hope you learned some
17:56
things about you know the Iranian people
17:58
which might be different from what you
18:00
tend to see on the news and I really
18:03
hope that somehow we can all understand
18:05
that in the 21st century we really
18:06
shouldn’t be making Wars but we should
18:10
be making peace we’re all nice were all
18:12
kind we’re all beautiful in our own ways
18:14
and we’re all really good friends so
18:17
thank you have a wonderful day and
18:23
I guess if you ever get to see Iran with
18:27
your own eyes definitely go for it I
18:30
really hope that even American people
18:32
can go there hopefully in the future if
18:34
things calm down a bit
18:35
[Music]
18:40
you

