11 Things Not to Do in Iran

generally I did not really follow the

news I really don’t like it however

recently there was this really huge

situation where Iran and United States

had crazy crazy tensions going on a lot

of people thought there was gonna be you

know another big war another really

really intense situation and so far it

seems that it didn’t really happen thank

God that being said you might be aware

of the fact that around two-and-a-half

years ago I went to Iran and I spent two

weeks traveling literally all around the

country I made a video about my

experiences there it’s called my daily

life in Iran you can find it in the

description box down below and honestly

that trip was was very different from

what I expected going to Iran and I

remember before you know go to the

control is actually quite afraid yet

pink the hair I was astonished by you

know how friendly the people we’re and

and and how nice everyone treated me and

stuff and you know so because there’s

all these talks happening you know about

Iran and stuff I also wanted to make

this video where I would share my

experiences in that country and my

experiences with the local people I

don’t want to talk about you know the

government or politics or whatever I’m

really not into that I just want to tell

you what I saw and what I experienced in

Iran traveling there as a solo traveler

so that hopefully you could get a better

idea of what the countries really like I

don’t know if many people will travel

there now because of all the tensions if

you do travel there this videos

obviously gonna be really useful to you

on your trip however if you don’t want

to travel there or will never travel

there and that’s also fine I think you

will learn so much about Iran so stick

around watch the video for as long as

you like

if you agree with me let me know in the

comments if you don’t agree with me let

me know in the comments I really want to

you know have this conversation going

between people because I really

really really don’t think there should

be words at all in the world in the 21st

century these are 11 things you should

never be doing interrupt

let’s go

think not doing around number one is do

not forget to bring cash with you now

you probably know this Iran has been a

sanction country for a very long time

ever since the tensions began with the

United States after the the you know

took down the embassy and and because of

that their banking system is not

connected to any other banking system in

the world meaning you can never pay for

anything with your debit or credit card

and obviously none of the ATM’s will

ever work for you now I somehow didn’t

really know this fact obviously maybe I

didn’t do enough research going there so

when I came to the country only had

maybe $200 for two weeks and that’s

obviously not enough I so I was in a

really good tense situation because I

mean there there was hardly any other

way for me to you know get the money so

what I did is I you found some sort of a

guy who accepted the money by paypal and

gave me cash but that it was a very very

intense very long situation definitely

not recommended so bring you know as

much cash as you need with you to the

country and then you shouldn’t really

face any problems thing not to do in

Iran number two is do not worry about

being an American okay so I know this is

a really really really huge thing and

obviously it was a huge thing a few

years ago when I was traveling in Iran

it’s probably an even bigger thing right

now because of all the tensions of

course but when I was there I I was

actually talking with you know my guide

that I had for a couple of days and a

lot of people that I met and I also met

some Americans as well and so I was

asking everyone like you know if for

example if I was an American if I had an

American passport today would that

actually be a thing and everyone said no

Jill we have a lot of American tourists

and even though people from the US

Canada and United Kingdom cannot travel

there so they need to go on a guided

tour but everyone really treats them you

know well as as any other tourist in a

way a lot of people are actually very

excited that you know Americans for

example come there because that means

you know they respect their country and

they want to see what it’s really like

as opposed to watching the news and

stuff now I’m not sure if that has

changed over the last you know few days

or a few weeks

I really hope it hasn’t but when I was

there it was completely fine so yes I

guess do a bit of research about the

current situation but when I was there

it was completely fine to be an American

and everyone in fact was really really

happy to welcome you and I don’t know

here doing this money thing not to do in

a round number three is do not wear

shorts as you know Iran is I guess a bit

of a conservative picture not only

because people are conservative but also

some of the laws are quite conservative

as well and one of those laws is that

you cannot really you know show a lot of

your body feel so for women that means

you always need to cover your shoulders

and you know hearing their arms and and

another shirt legs and stuff and also

women need to wear either hijabs or

scarves it’s not really like a lot of

the women when they wear scarves

especially the partners they really wear

it like this so you can still see their

hair and stuff so it’s not really

enforced big time but I mean you have to

have something to cover your hair and

and for men that means never wearing

shirts I mean shorts are illegal in Iran

which is which is which is maybe funny

but it’s it’s it’s a really interesting

really unique thing in a way so you

always need to wear pants for men

t-shirts are also okay if if if they

covered the shoulders as well so yes I

guess a dress a bit more conservatively

then you might be used to at home but

for most people that I met it didn’t

really cause a lot of inconvenience in a

way it was it was a pretty interesting

experience being there as a tourist and

having to always wear pants and stuff

you know so you should be fine just do

not wear shirts think not you in a round

number four which is actually really

really really cool thing and that is do

not be surprised when you get loads of

things for free now Iran is one of those

really awesome countries where if you’re

there as as a guest people respect you

so much more

then most other countries around the

world their hospitality is not just you

know being nice to you and smiling to

and stuff it’s doing so much more and

one of those things is they always give

you things for free it’s crazy

like a magic let’s see I go to a grocery

start lets you buy you know various

things for my lunch for whatever six

dollars and lets you only have a twenty

dollar note yeah so I give it to them

but for them it’s a big note and let’s

see they don’t have change they’ll say

oh yeah don’t worry about it just just

take it home you know and then I’d be

insisting on paying in seven days in a

row you’re a guest do not worry

thank you for coming to my country I

respect it have a nice day

and that’s virtually in a grocery store

what that’s crazy and I mean I’ve I’ve

had so many situations like this

obviously not always it depends on the

person you know some of some people

might not want to give you things for

fries is their choice but I probably had

situations like this maybe ten times you

know being invited for tea for coffee

being given free snacks or sweets free

groceries free rides I mean all sorts of

things so if you’re in Iran and someone

offers you free things generally it’s

not a scam generally people are just

being really nice really friendly and

really really hospitable to you so you

can be surprised but don’t be too

surprised thing not to do in a round

number five is do not forget to double

check about invitations for lunch or

dinner so once again as they already

established Iranians are very very

hospitable people in fact there are some

of the most hospitable people have ever

met in my entire life

but there’s this thing where sometimes

sometimes if they offer you to take you

out for lunch or out for dinner let’s

say they just meet you on the street and

go oh you want to have dinner with us

I’m

seven times for some people it is like a

cultural thing to be nice as opposed to

an actual invitation you know so what

you need to do is you always need to

double check with them because I’ve

heard so many funny stories from other

travelers for example you know let’s see

people from the UK or you know countries

like this they generally don’t want to

be rude or impolite so for them turning

some offer down is is like is a very

tricky thing so example let’s see there

would be a few a few English people

traveling the country and then some some

locals approach time when they go you

want to have lunch with us or and then

over this and then let’s see they don’t

really want to go cuz they’re busy right

but they don’t want to turn them down so

they go well okay guess let’s go but

then in those specific cases the local

people asked because they wanted to seem

polite you know what I mean so both

parties didn’t want to be employed but

that both parties know to have that

lunch together but they all go and I

mean you know they don’t want to be

there but they do it so so always

double-check when people are offering

you free things or you know lunch or

dinner or whatever most of the time they

really really really mean it but I guess

five percent of the time they might just

be trying to be polite so you’re

definitely not gonna be rude if you

double check and then if they say oh no

of course those don’t then of course you

go and have yourself the best time ever

think not to do in a round number six

and once I get a super funny thing and

that is do not over eat on onions so

Iran is the only country in the world

that I’ve seen where literally every

restaurant you go to for food they

always bring you the food then obviously

some some you know salad or whatever on

this side and they will always always

always give you a

Oh big onion just like this they don’t

get it they don’t do anything with it

they just give it to you I really do

like on the onions so I was eating them

every single day they’re free they’re so

decent they’re so good but yeah yeah I

guess you know be careful with it

because if you had all the onions they

give you your beer in ten onions per day

and that might be a big too much thing

not to do in a round number seven is do

not display your affection publicly to

your partner so as you probably know in

most Muslim countries around the world

people generally do not really you know

kiss in public and they definitely don’t

make out in public and Stephan and men

and I guess it makes sense it’s part of

the culture and part of the religion as

well and Iran is definitely one of the

more conservative countries among them

so so yes do not you know do not you

know do things like that even if you’re

traveling with your boyfriend/girlfriend

husband/wife whatever you know you can

do whatever you like in your hotel room

but not out of the sheet thing not to do

in the round number eight is do not

expect to find alcohol when I was there

I I definitely wasn’t searching for

alcohol so I’m not really sure you could

find it maybe in some really fancy

hotels or maybe in the under gun bars or

whatever but I know it’s gonna be hard

once again it’s it’s sort of similar

with most you know Muslim countries that

are a bit more strict like you know

Saudi Arabia and stuff and so don’t

expect to find out all just chill relax

you can definitely live life without it

for sure thing not to do in Iran number

nine is do not be surprised when people

approach you on the street you know in

in in quite a few countries around the

world when you’re traveling as a tourist

if people approach you on the street and

generally it might not be the best thing

you know it could be part of a scam or

maybe they want to sell you something or

maybe would they want to take you

somewhere where they’re getting a

commission you know what I mean there’s

all these things happening so so so as a

you know as a solo backpacker traveling

the world for what six years now I

learned not to necessarily be too

excited when someone random

punches me on the streets to talk to me

however in around the situation was

completely completely different I was

approached by literally dozens of people

everywhere he went and they simply

wanted to talk to me literally that’s it

they either wanted to offer me free

things or invite me somewhere or

literally just talk to me because they

wanted to practice their English or they

wanted to ask my opinion about the

current world affairs or what I think

about Iran or you know things like that

so don’t be surprised that just you know

embrace that I think it’s generally

super super super nice experiences they

literally every traveler I’ve ever met

in Iran told me that some of the best

things they did throughout the trip was

just after the local people and you know

see where life took them so yes

don’t be surprised about it be excited

about it thing not to do number 10 is

don’t offer to shake hands with the

opposite sex once again this is a this

is a similar thing to a few of the

others where you know Iran is a bit

conservative in some ways m-maybe

quietly quite conservative in some ways

and and and and what of them is is

obviously that if you don’t really know

someone of the opposite sex you know if

you’re if you’re not part of the family

or if you’re not really really good

friends and so if you genuinely don’t

you know she cans or touch or kiss on

the cheek you know it’s not true that’s

right so I so yes so just don’t offer to

shake hands with ya men if you’re a

woman and a woman if you’re a man if if

the local person offers to shake their

hand and stuff wonderful go for it go

for it but don’t necessarily initiate it

yourself because it could be seen as a

bit upset even though I’m sure people

who know that you don’t you don’t know

guess

you’re from the right just see what they

do and follow their lead and finally the

last thing think not to doing around

number 11 is do not give people the

thumbs up so you know I guess in Europe

and and and quite a few other places

this means like a great thing it was

like yeah let’s go

cool bro you know awesome stuff like

that but in Iran it means something else

it means you know it means it means it

again so don’t really use it too much

even if you want to each hike and I know

that a lot of people are hiking in Iran

including a friend of mine called Nick

from you know indigo traveler he had an

awesome experiences hitchhiking in Iran

so even then you don’t do this you do

something like you know oh hey or this

you know you do this well that’s pretty

much it those are the 11 things I would

advise you not to do in Iran I really do

hope that this gave you made me a better

perspective on you know what the local

people really are because you don’t

really get to see things like this on

the news you get to see politics and

Wars and attacks

Rapids in this Annette yet in reality

you know most of the people in the

country it might be you know quite

different from what we sometimes tend to

think and and certainly the people in

Iran where some of the friendly is some

of the most hospitable some of them

nicest people have seen or met in my

entire life and them I’m sure that if

you go to the country someday maybe when

it’s not as tense as it is right now

you’ll have a very similar experience to

mine that’ll being said I really want to

thank the wonderful sponsor of this

video apparently it’s an American

company which I’d love to do one back

for you know sponsoring a video about

Iran they’re awesome they’re one of my

favorite companies in the whole world

and the company is called Skillshare

everything I learned about you know

business online business marketing about

filmmaking editing and all these things

came from either books or online courses

and so a lot of things that I’ve learned

personally was from Skillshare

specifically because skill sure is one

of the largest online courses platforms

in the world it’s a place where you know

millions of creative people come

together to learn from one another to

watch online courses to improve their

skills about literally any kind of topic

you can you can think of you know

freelancing software engineering design

filmmaking editing the voiceovers

literally anything and so if you want to

become a digital nomad yourself and you

know travel the world for as long as I

have you really do need to pick up some

sort of an online skill and you know

there’s no better platform in the world

for that I think than Skillshare now as

always kill sure are giving my awesome

audience an incredible deal where if you

go to the link in the description box

right now and you register you will get

a two months free premium membership

with them and then you know if you want

to extend wonderful if you don’t want to

extend wonderful as well and no

commitment man what we’re editing the

video right now and I just realized that

I forgot to mention that one of my

favorite courses on Skillshare is this

cars that’s called how to stand out and

make money on YouTube way my boy Josh

here

so definitely go give Skillshare a shot

click the link in the description box

down below and check out the course as

well I’m sure you’re gonna love it let’s

get back and if you do decide to extend

their incredibly affordable again you

can watch literally thousands of online

courses for as little as ten dollars per

month if you get the uh no subscription

and I definitely couldn’t recommend the

skill sure enough especially since they

sponsored a video about Iran at the

company epic epic and once again thank

you so much for watching the video until

the end I really hope you learned some

things about you know the Iranian people

which might be different from what you

tend to see on the news and I really

hope that somehow we can all understand

that in the 21st century we really

shouldn’t be making Wars but we should

be making peace we’re all nice were all

kind we’re all beautiful in our own ways

and we’re all really good friends so

thank you have a wonderful day and

I guess if you ever get to see Iran with

your own eyes definitely go for it I

really hope that even American people

can go there hopefully in the future if

things calm down a bit

