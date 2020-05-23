7 Ways to Deal with a Narcissist without Losing Yourself

How do you effectively deal with the narcissist in your life without losing your own identity? There are many books, blogs, and videos addressing narcissism and how to avoid a narcissist. However what do we do when you can’t avoid this person? What if you’re related to, live with, a child of, married to, or an employee of one?

We can easily lose ourselves when we interact with this type of person on a daily basis. And in order to live our true life and to be honestly empowered, we must be true to ourselves, pull focus to ourselves, realize our value, and see the situation clearly. This video offers mental and emotional clarity that helps you to understand and realize your truth.

Are you ready to move past toxic relationships?

Photo: iStock