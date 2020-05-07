8 Words to Manage Just About Anything…

In my 20-years experience, I’ve worked as a paperboy, washed dishes, ran a steak grill, did time in McDonald’s (5 stars, I thank you), I was a cocktail barman and a TV/Film extra. I did engineering product design at uni, designed Action Man, asthma inhalers, safety injection devices for the US government, needle stick protection caps, chocolate fondue fountains, websites for artists, logos for musicians and adult toys. I’ve re-branded a bunch of companies, ran a global team for advertising phones and a team in customer experience for an online fashion retailer. I’ve set up numerous innovation labs across a range of industries, facilitated more workshops than I can remember, I’ve mentored over 150 ‘scale-up’ companies and recently set up my own, Plight Club.

In almost all of the situations listed, perhaps the tool I’ve found most useful is eight words my dad told me when I was in my late teens. They are the functions and principles of management. They stood true for him in his 40-year career too. They can even be used to get the most out of a video call when remote working (clear management is even more important when teams are not in the same room).

When leadership is needed, have this checklist in your back pocket. To remember it I tap each finger in turn on my thumb saying in my head: “Plan, Provide, Direct, Control”. Then, “Purpose, Economy, Morale, Accountability”:

PLAN: Is there a plan? If yes, does everyone know what it is? Confirm with each member of the team – working towards a mutual plan is highly motivating. If there isn’t a plan, make one. PROVIDE: Is the correct resource allocated? Have they been provided with the equipment they need to do their job effectively? DIRECT: Does the team know what they each need to do next? Which direction to go in? The very next step? CONTROL: Has a measure of success been agreed? People need this to feel a sense of achievement. It helps really boosts morale. CLARITY OF PURPOSE: If people understand the reason behind doing something, they will be much more motivated and have a sense of belonging. Use this to build point 7. ECONOMY OF EFFORT: Have people shot off like hares, racing around trying to fix everything and, in turn, are wasting time? Speed up by slowing down: make a list, ask people to take the lead on each, then let them get on with it. Use the agile structure to invigorate progress. MAINTENANCE OF MORALE: Sh!t has hit the fan. Fact. It doesn’t mean the mood has to stink. How are people feeling? If they are down, that’s where to start. Providing answers to these 8 points will immediately help but it’s a baseline. Think about “how can I make this as honest but light, fun and enjoyable as possible?” Then lead by example. ACCOUNTABILITY: People need to feel they are responsible for adding value plus, ownership + autonomy = trust (THE most vital thing in any team).

If you could do with a sounding board for a problem you're facing, let me know, I'd be happy to have a chat.

