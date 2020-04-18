Although she’s merely a handful
of human years old,
inside her belly swirls around
an ancient wisdom
that overtakes time and space
worth ever more in its present time
than the riches of entire
kingdoms and empires
long crumbled and sand-swept away.
This swirling, loving intelligence
is easily silenced by more direct forces
but never extinguished.
What can I do to keep it swirling?
Keep it swirling, child.
Keep it swirling.
—
Previously published on Medium.com.
—
—
.