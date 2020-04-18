Although she’s merely a handful

of human years old,

inside her belly swirls around

an ancient wisdom

that overtakes time and space

worth ever more in its present time

than the riches of entire

kingdoms and empires

long crumbled and sand-swept away.

This swirling, loving intelligence

is easily silenced by more direct forces

but never extinguished.

What can I do to keep it swirling?

Keep it swirling, child.

Keep it swirling.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

—

