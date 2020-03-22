Creation & Money With Gary Douglas

If you created your reality today, what would it look like? Today we joined by Access Consciousness founder Gary Douglas who advises us to make choices in order to get what we want.

On today’s podcast:

Every choice you make creates something different

Money is easy if you are just willing to ask for it

What are we not allowing ourselves to have?

Creation is only limited by the points of view we take

If you had infinite sources of money, what would you choose to create?

Using your money to change people’s lives

Learn why the first step towards having money is choosing to have money, why it’s important to be aware of the fact that the world wants us to succeed, and what to ask yourself when you feel the limitations of your situation.

Previously published on simonemilasas.com.

