Have You Lost Your Way?

Everyone knows how to get their problems fixed. We take a toothache to a dentist, a cold to a doctor, a sore back to a chiropractor. Masseuses help us loosen up and relax. Dieticians give us advice on what to eat. Many have a ready list ranging from plumbers to mechanics who can help deal with the myriad of external problems that become present in our lives. We act fast to get these things repaired. Surprisingly, however, this sense of urgency does not apply to our inner world, for we ignore the spiritual signs that warn us when we are losing connection with our Higher Self.

What is it about our nature that motivates us to deal with the broken aspects of our external world yet allows us to withstand years of emptiness, dissatisfaction and depression with our lives? The answer lies in the level of detachment we have with the Higher Source that lives within us.

Humans own a sixth sense

Our parents, teachers and mentors took significant pains to teach us how to interpret the world from the five traditional senses; sight, touch, hearing, smell and touch. But they neglected to teach us about our sixth sense; our connection to the spiritual world.

Simply put, our sixth sense is the capacity to discern the presence of a Higher Consciousness at work in our universe. It gives us the ability to see the signs we are all connected, and that each existence has a unique purpose.

Spirituality is the mystical side of our humanity and, although it is not as apparent as the other five senses, it is just as real. Just think about the power your thoughts have in creating your reality. Your thoughts are the key to everything you do, yet you cannot see, hear, touch, smell or taste them.

Your sixth sense allows you to discover and maintain the mind/body/soul connection that is best for you. It is through this sixth sense that you discover your place in this world. When you are out of alignment, no amount of money, power, status or any other external factor can get you back to your center. You can fix everything in your external world, and that will not make a difference if you are disconnected from your Higher Self.

How to find your lost self

Our journey to authenticity is the call of every human being. It is our hero’s journey, and every person is called to it throughout their life. If you are feeling out of touch or lost in a quagmire of false dreams others encouraged you to pursue, then meaning and fulfillment have escaped you to this point. You seek answers but don’t know where to look.

The good news is that the answers you seek are within you. You can clear the way for them and change your current condition by taking the following actions.

1) Stop people-pleasing. Living according to what others think helped get you to this uncomfortable place. You don’t need to check in with others for their approval on how to live your life. People mostly reflect their self-interests when they offer advice. This is why it doesn’t work for you.

2) Limit your exposure to toxic people and situations. To live a fulfilling life, it is imperative you remove the negative influences. Take an inventory of the people around you. Strengthen your relationships with those who support, accept and root for you to become your authentic self. Align yourself with those who encourage you to follow your heart. That will help lead you to greater self-worth. Avoid toxic people and situations, but if that is not possible, minimize your time and exposure to them.

3) Become your internal observer. It is a fact you can change your life by the thoughts you choose. Your brain produces thousands of thoughts a day, some are helpful and others not so. If you feel lost, it is because you have a tendency to pick the negative thoughts and beliefs about yourself and the world. In becoming your internal observer, you can pause and allow thoughts to parade in front of you as though they were in a conveyor belt. You can then opt to pick the positive and constructive thoughts to fuel your actions. Choose positive thoughts and your life will change for the better.

4) Develop a daily spiritual practice. This amounts to committing to a regimen that helps you focus, reflect, calm the mind and relax the body on a daily basis. This effort can restore a sense of tranquility and connection with the present. It is in the stillness that you establish a connection with the Higher Consciousness that is part of all living things. This daily practice will give you a sense of inner serenity and help you think clearer. I know this because I meditate for twenty minutes twice a day. There are many forms of spiritual practices; prayer, meditation, yoga, church, etc. chose what works for you.

5) Get Help. The prime reason people lose themselves is that they fail to connect with their heart and intuition; their inner guides. if you have been disconnected for a while, this union can be hard to regain at first. You may also need help in deciphering between the messages of your ego (which are the ones that caused the trouble) and the ones from your heart. In looking for help, don’t seek a person that tells you what to do. Find a coach or counselor who will help you identify the messages coming from your sixth sense and encourage you to follow them.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with noble spirits of joy and contentment.

