Integrity Bank 26: There Will Always Be Another Hill

—

There is always another hill.

Don’t run the hill before you get to the hill.

To have the one hundred mile mindset you need to present right here, right now, in the moment.

Sometimes, when we’re making those deposits, there will be times when you get in your head looking for the top of the hill.

You’ll be looking for when you’ll be done running up the hill.

Where are you always looking for the top of the hill?

When are you looking for the easy way out?

When you finish one hill, another one comes.

There are certainly times when things can get easier, but there still will always be another hill.

Shift from looking for the top of the hill to looking for the next hill.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the hills you’ll encounter in your life. Are you always looking for the top of the hill?

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock