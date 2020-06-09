Integrity Bank 36: Run Unknown Distances

—

From time to time, we travel unknown distances.

When you put in the work and make the deposits in all areas of your life, you will have the capacity to go farther than you need to.

You will be able to dig deep and course correct quickly.

Have nothing about it.

Where in your life are you running unknown distances?

Life doesn’t always go as we plan.

Are you making deposits? Are you going off-script?

One way to sharpen your skills is to step into the unknown.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about going unknown distances in all areas of your life and having the capacity to go farther than you need to.

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

