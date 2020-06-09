Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 36: Run Unknown Distances

Integrity Bank 36: Run Unknown Distances

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about going unknown distances in all areas of your life and having the capacity to go farther than you need to.

by

From time to time, we travel unknown distances.

When you put in the work and make the deposits in all areas of your life, you will have the capacity to go farther than you need to.

You will be able to dig deep and course correct quickly.

Have nothing about it.

Where in your life are you running unknown distances?

Life doesn’t always go as we plan.

Are you making deposits? Are you going off-script?

One way to sharpen your skills is to step into the unknown.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

