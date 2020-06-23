Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 38: Do You Attract Or Repel?

Integrity Bank 38: Do You Attract Or Repel?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about attracting and repelling in your life. Do you attract the right results for you?

Do you attract or do you repel?

Some people will attract more mosquitoes in the summer than others.

In your life, do you attract or do you repel?

Do you attract or repel people? Results?

Depending on what you decide to do every day, are you attracting or repelling results?

What are you doing differently? What kind of deposits or withdrawals have you made to get results?

What kind of people do you attract in your life?

We get what we want in life.



LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊



About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

