Integrity Bank 38: Do You Attract Or Repel?

Do you attract or do you repel?

Some people will attract more mosquitoes in the summer than others.

In your life, do you attract or do you repel?

Do you attract or repel people? Results?

Depending on what you decide to do every day, are you attracting or repelling results?

What are you doing differently? What kind of deposits or withdrawals have you made to get results?

What kind of people do you attract in your life?

We get what we want in life.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about attracting and repelling in your life. Do you attract the right results for you?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock