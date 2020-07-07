Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 40: Slow Down To Go Fast

Integrity Bank 40: Slow Down To Go Fast

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate discusses the times in life you feel like you’re stuck and instinct tells you that you need to force your way out fast. If you want to go fast, you need to slow down.

by

Sometimes it’s necessary to slow down to go fast.

Sometimes you get into a rut in life and you just try to push out.

There is power in slowing down.

Take a moment to pause and think. How can you get out of the situation you’re in?

The natural instinct is to force and hurry.

High emotional clarity is very low.

Show up and make little deposits every day.

Don’t try to hit a home run every time you’re at bat.

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

