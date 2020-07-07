Integrity Bank 40: Slow Down To Go Fast

—

Sometimes it’s necessary to slow down to go fast.

Sometimes you get into a rut in life and you just try to push out.

There is power in slowing down.

Take a moment to pause and think. How can you get out of the situation you’re in?

The natural instinct is to force and hurry.

High emotional clarity is very low.

Show up and make little deposits every day.

Don’t try to hit a home run every time you’re at bat.

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate discusses the times in life you feel like you’re stuck and instinct tells you that you need to force your way out fast. If you want to go fast, you need to slow down.

LISTEN HERE:

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock