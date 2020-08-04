Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Integrity Bank 44: Go, Set, Ready.

Integrity Bank 44: Go, Set, Ready.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about how waiting for everything to be “perfect” is one of the worst things you can do.

by

Go, set, ready.

There really is no new information out there.

A lot of things get communicated in many different ways.

Oftentimes people won’t do something because everything isn’t “perfect.”

Just go, and figure it out along the way.

You might mess up, but at least you showed up and attempted to make the deposit.

The things you will learn along the way are the most valuable.

Waiting for perfection is an excuse to hide behind.

Would you rather be in the arena or in the stands?

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

