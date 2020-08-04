Integrity Bank 44: Go, Set, Ready.

—

Go, set, ready.

There really is no new information out there.

A lot of things get communicated in many different ways.

Oftentimes people won’t do something because everything isn’t “perfect.”

Just go, and figure it out along the way.

You might mess up, but at least you showed up and attempted to make the deposit.

The things you will learn along the way are the most valuable.

Waiting for perfection is an excuse to hide behind.

Would you rather be in the arena or in the stands?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about how waiting for everything to be “perfect” is one of the worst things you can do.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

