Integrity Bank 81: Own Your Dash

Own your dash.

How are you living your dash?

The dash is between the day that you are born and the day that you die.

How are you living your life? Are you putting off your dreams to tomorrow?

Some of the regrets people have late in life is the time that they lost, not a lack of material things.

Making deposits every single day is like saying own your dash every single day.

Are you going to wait for it to fall in your lap, or are you going to own your dash?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the way many people live their lives. Are you owning your dash, or are you just waiting for things to fall in your lap?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock