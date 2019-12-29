Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Mechanics of Art and Poetry of Work

Mechanics of Art and Poetry of Work

Eventually, nothing more can be fixed.

by Leave a Comment

The man works on a car–fixes its engine, buffs the exterior–long hours of loving pains.

Maybe he smokes a cigar. Maybe he drinks a light beer. Or maybe it’s Pellegrino.

Maybe he has a family–a son, a wife. Or maybe a daughter, the apple of his eye.

Maybe he writes sonnets that touch the infinite in a journal hidden among the tools in his garage. Or maybe he listens to mixed tapes of Madonna and Beethoven on an old, grease-stained boombox.

Every day . . . every hour . . . he loves the car more. Each bead of salty sweat escaping his brow is a tear dropping.

Eventually, nothing more can be fixed. The car shines like a new morning after rain.

The man smiles. Maybe he lifts his hand to touch a smooth fender, but stops. His stilled hand hovers. His fingers curl inward, hugging themselves. He lets his breath go, a deep exhale. Maybe then he turns the lights off and closes the garage door. The night envelopes him.

The next day, the car is gone. Sold for a dollar to a poet who understands.

This story is dedicated to everyday poets, whose work speaks for itself.

Your turn: Who are the everyday poets in your life?

This post was previously published on You are Awesome and is republished here with permission from the author.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Unsplash

About Angela Noel Lawson

Angela Noel Lawson lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her young son, second husband, and elderly golden retriever. Her essays on love, social issues, and parenting have appeared in several online magazines including: Open Thought Vortex, Heart and Humanity, and Splice Today. Find Angela at www.angelanoelauthor.com or on Twitter @angiewrite.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.