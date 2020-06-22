By Brianna Myricks

My love for reading comes from my mother’s side of the family. Every day I am grateful that my grandmother and mother passed this wonderful gift onto me.

When I was in middle school, my mother bought me a book called Wonder, a novel by R.J. Palacio. Every night I would read before bedtime. It was hard to stop talking about it to everyone at school because it was an unforgettable novel. After I finished reading it, I realized that I had become addicted to books. I just could not stop reading. I read more because I enjoyed escaping this world and jumping into new worlds.

In high school, I began exploring different types of books: romance, historical fiction, mystery, and drama. Mysteries and dramas are my favorite genres. I prefer these genres because I like to imagine the characters solving crimes. I also want to know why each character chose to commit a crime. It is really fun to imagine the male characters because I picture them as attractive.

My biggest challenge is to balance reading books for class and reading novels for fun. I often read two books a time, switching back and forth depending on my mood. I always think about the book when I finish and believe I will always remember the stories’ unforgettable endings.

I read when I want to spend time alone. While I am listening to pop music, I focus on reading and I don’t notice the world around me. I also enjoy reading in public libraries because they are quiet and I donate my books to them for others to enjoy. My family and friends admire my love of reading.

Listening to books on Kindle is a new joy for because like hearing the readers act it out. I plan to continue reading for fun when I’m in college because it is a part of who I am. My fear is that I am going to be busy with school and might not have much time to read for fun.

After college, I plan to start a blog for teenagers and review teen crime novels. I want to give people advice on the best crime novels to read, and how to balance reading books for class and reading books for pleasure while in high school. I want my followers to feel like they can count on me.

I don’t know what my future holds but I can’t give up reading. My dream is to pass this awesome gift onto my children and my children’s children.

