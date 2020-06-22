Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / My Love for Reading

My Love for Reading

My biggest challenge is to balance reading books for class and reading novels for fun.

by Leave a Comment

By Brianna Myricks

My love for reading comes from my mother’s side of the family. Every day I am grateful that my grandmother and mother passed this wonderful gift onto me.

When I was in middle school, my mother bought me a book called Wonder, a novel by R.J. Palacio. Every night I would read before bedtime. It was hard to stop talking about it to everyone at school because it was an unforgettable novel. After I finished reading it, I realized that I had become addicted to books. I just could not stop reading. I read more because I enjoyed escaping this world and jumping into new worlds.

In high school, I began exploring different types of books: romance, historical fiction, mystery, and drama. Mysteries and dramas are my favorite genres. I prefer these genres because I like to imagine the characters solving crimes. I also want to know why each character chose to commit a crime. It is really fun to imagine the male characters because I picture them as attractive.

My biggest challenge is to balance reading books for class and reading novels for fun. I often read two books a time, switching back and forth depending on my mood. I always think about the book when I finish and believe I will always remember the stories’ unforgettable endings.

I read when I want to spend time alone. While I am listening to pop music, I focus on reading and I don’t notice the world around me. I also enjoy reading in public libraries because they are quiet and I donate my books to them for others to enjoy. My family and friends admire my love of reading.

Listening to books on Kindle is a new joy for because like hearing the readers act it out. I plan to continue reading for fun when I’m in college because it is a part of who I am. My fear is that I am going to be busy with school and might not have much time to read for fun.

After college, I plan to start a blog for teenagers and review teen crime novels. I want to give people advice on the best crime novels to read, and how to balance reading books for class and reading books for pleasure while in high school. I want my followers to feel like they can count on me.

I don’t know what my future holds but I can’t give up reading. My dream is to pass this awesome gift onto my children and my children’s children.

◊♦◊

Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

I’m Not the Only One

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

